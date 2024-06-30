Alert play by Jamal Thiare gives Atlanta United a much-needed win

The score was 1-1, it was the final minute of the game, and Atlanta United needed a miracle. And it came from Jamal Thiare. The forward snuck from behind Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran, stole the ball, and scored the game winner in a 2-1 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night.

Atlanta United manager Rob Valentino was just as shocked as everyone else when Thiare made the big play in the final seconds of the seventh minute of stoppage time.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said.