Atlanta United

Alert play by Jamal Thiare gives Atlanta United a much-needed win

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, right, moves the ball in front of Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (90) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, right, moves the ball in front of Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (90) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
By
32 minutes ago

The score was 1-1, it was the final minute of the game, and Atlanta United needed a miracle. And it came from Jamal Thiare. The forward snuck from behind Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran, stole the ball, and scored the game winner in a 2-1 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night.

Atlanta United manager Rob Valentino was just as shocked as everyone else when Thiare made the big play in the final seconds of the seventh minute of stoppage time.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said.

It was the third-latest game-winning goal in franchise history, according to MLS.

Atlanta United ended its home winless streak at seven. The result came at a good time for the team before two tough upcoming matches against New England and Salt Lake.

“I’m going to let us enjoy it ... but ... we wake up and do it again,” Valentino said.

Thiare was substituted into the match and attempted difficult shots and assists. As the clock was ticking away, his cleverness kicked in at the last minute.

Just in time for Atlanta United.

