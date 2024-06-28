Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Nikola Djurisic ready to keep impressing after whirlwind NBA draft

Nikola Djurišić speaks to members of the press during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Brookhaven. Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields introduced 2024 NBA Draft selections Zaccharie Risacher (first overall pick) and Nikola Djurisic (43th overall pick) during a press conference.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nikola Djurišić speaks to members of the press during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Brookhaven. Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields introduced 2024 NBA Draft selections Zaccharie Risacher (first overall pick) and Nikola Djurisic (43th overall pick) during a press conference.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
16 minutes ago

Life moves quickly in the NBA.

At the beginning of the day Thursday, the Hawks did not have a second-round pick in the NBA draft. But they made quick moves Thursday afternoon and drafted wing Nikola Djurisic with the 43rd overall pick. He landed in Atlanta two hours before he was set to join Landry Fields and fellow rookie Zaccharie Risacher on stage for an introductory press conference.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The 20-year-old has been on the move since his season ended for Mega Basket on May 30. He went straight into draft workouts, flying from city to city to each of his nine workouts.

“It was tough,” Djurisic said. “I finished my season, came back to America straight. All the flying, I’m not used to that. So, it was hard. I had nine workouts. I had one back-to-back. The back-to-back was Indiana and Atlanta, and Atlanta (I) did the best workout. So yeah, it was like really hard. I’m not gonna lie. I’m not gonna say like if it was easy.”

Though the past few weeks have not been the easiest for Djurisic, it all paid off with the Hawks acquiring the 44th pick from the Houston Rockets in exchange for wing AJ Griffin. They then swapped picks with the Heat to move up one spot to select the 6-foot-7 wing, who averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals with Mega Basket last season.

Fields said the decision to move on from Griffin came down to the team trying to figure out the best decision for the franchise.

“Going into the last day, we didn’t have a second-round pick, and we knew it would cost us something,” he said. “We wanted to get a guy that we identified would really be good for us long term. So, we called a number of teams to try to get a pick, ultimately landed with Houston. But it was gonna cost us a really good player in AJ.

“But at the end of the day, that’s what we’ve decided was best for us. So, to go get one of our guys in the draft, that’s fantastic.”

Djurisic will bring an aggressive style of play to the Hawks, where he will constant look to attack defenders and will look to push the pace. He describes himself as a pass-first guy who plays for the team and will do anything to win.

He also said he can defend positions one through four, which is necessary for wings in today’s game.

The Hawks have a lot of things to mull over as they look to improve the roster. One of them being whether to sign Djurisic to a standard contract, a two-way deal or potentially “stashing” him overseas to develop.

“We’re gonna continue to talk about that,” Fields said. “We’ll get him here, working out through summer league and whatnot. But we’re excited about him as a player. He does bring a lot of versatility, and he’s tough, has an IQ for the game. He’s mentioned like that pass first, he sees the floor and at that size, I hope he was bigger than me, told me he was just standing up there. But, on paper, he is. That’s something that like gets us excited. So more size to our group is good.”

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Judge: Woman not competent to stand trial in 2022 Midtown shooting spree1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prosecutors play security footage from deadly Elleven45 club shooting

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett man sues state to nullify new city of Mulberry
1h ago

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall
1h ago

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Students gather in Atlanta to participate in trade skills competition
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher not shy about expectations that come with top pick
2h ago
Hawks open against Wizards in NBA Summer League
Hawks trade AJ Griffin for draft pick, eventually land Serbian guard Djurisic
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event