4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say

Multiple bodies were discovered at a Coweta County home early Saturday morning after a suspected murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Dispatchers were flooded with 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. about a situation at a home on Crabapple Court, about 4 miles north of Highway 34. Sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix said deputies located two bodies in the driveway and one in the doorway upon arrival.

At some point after deputies arrived, officials said a man ran into the home and a gunshot was heard. The county’s SWAT team was subsequently asked to respond to the scene to help secure the area.