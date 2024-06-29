Breaking: 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say
Crime & Public Safety

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say

Four people were killed at the home on Crabapple Court, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.

Four people were killed at the home on Crabapple Court, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.
By
36 minutes ago

Multiple bodies were discovered at a Coweta County home early Saturday morning after a suspected murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Dispatchers were flooded with 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. about a situation at a home on Crabapple Court, about 4 miles north of Highway 34. Sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix said deputies located two bodies in the driveway and one in the doorway upon arrival.

At some point after deputies arrived, officials said a man ran into the home and a gunshot was heard. The county’s SWAT team was subsequently asked to respond to the scene to help secure the area.

A fourth body was eventually found inside the home, Nix stated.

Investigators said the fatal incident appears to have been a murder-suicide. A motive was not provided.

The names of those killed were not released, and authorities did not elaborate on their relation to each other.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia
40m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285/Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way
2h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
Family calls for firing, prosecution of Douglas deputy who shot 5-year-old
Robbery suspect killed after driving U-Haul truck toward deputies, GBI says
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event