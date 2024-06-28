Business

Record crowds expected at airports Friday ahead of July Fourth holiday

Hartsfield-Jackson will see its holiday peak Friday, though it might not set a record. Atlanta airport officials recommend travelers get to terminal at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights
Passengers wait in baggage check-in lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024. Hartsfield-Jackson had a record number of passengers at security checkpoints over the Memorial Day travel period. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Passengers wait in baggage check-in lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024. Hartsfield-Jackson had a record number of passengers at security checkpoints over the Memorial Day travel period. (John Spink/AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Record crowds are expected to pass through airports for Fourth of July trips, and Friday is expected to be the peak day, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

On Friday, TSA expects to screen a record-setting total of more than 3 million people at airport security checkpoints across the country. Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta is also preparing for peak passenger counts on Friday, though perhaps not record-setting.

TSA said it is staffed up and prepared, after increasing recruiting and reducing attrition thanks to pay increases for security screening officers.

“We are ready, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle this boost in passenger volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a written statement.

To be sure, there will be long lines and crowds at the world’s busiest airport, in Atlanta.

Travelers should prepare for the possibility of lengthy waits and congestion on airport roads and parking lots.

ExploreHow to navigate July Fourth crowds at the Atlanta airport

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are recommending travelers get to the terminal at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. Those who need wheelchair assistance should allow even more time.

There has already been a record-breaking number of passengers traveling this summer.

On June 23, there were 2.99 million people were screened at TSA checkpoints across the country, the most ever in a single day.

Over the Independence Day travel period across the country, TSA said it expects to screen more than 32 million people from June 27 through July 8, up 5.4% from 2023 levels.

ExploreParking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta J

Extreme heat, scant rain causing headaches for Georgia farmers
16m ago
How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system
Rivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun