Record crowds are expected to pass through airports for Fourth of July trips, and Friday is expected to be the peak day, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
On Friday, TSA expects to screen a record-setting total of more than 3 million people at airport security checkpoints across the country. Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta is also preparing for peak passenger counts on Friday, though perhaps not record-setting.
TSA said it is staffed up and prepared, after increasing recruiting and reducing attrition thanks to pay increases for security screening officers.
“We are ready, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle this boost in passenger volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a written statement.
To be sure, there will be long lines and crowds at the world’s busiest airport, in Atlanta.
Travelers should prepare for the possibility of lengthy waits and congestion on airport roads and parking lots.
Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are recommending travelers get to the terminal at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. Those who need wheelchair assistance should allow even more time.
There has already been a record-breaking number of passengers traveling this summer.
On June 23, there were 2.99 million people were screened at TSA checkpoints across the country, the most ever in a single day.
Over the Independence Day travel period across the country, TSA said it expects to screen more than 32 million people from June 27 through July 8, up 5.4% from 2023 levels.
