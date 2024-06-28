“We are ready, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle this boost in passenger volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a written statement.

To be sure, there will be long lines and crowds at the world’s busiest airport, in Atlanta.

Travelers should prepare for the possibility of lengthy waits and congestion on airport roads and parking lots.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are recommending travelers get to the terminal at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. Those who need wheelchair assistance should allow even more time.

There has already been a record-breaking number of passengers traveling this summer.

On June 23, there were 2.99 million people were screened at TSA checkpoints across the country, the most ever in a single day.

Over the Independence Day travel period across the country, TSA said it expects to screen more than 32 million people from June 27 through July 8, up 5.4% from 2023 levels.