Cobb County spills 3.9M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona

By
15 minutes ago

Cobb County Water System spilled 3.9 million gallons of treated wastewater that did not meet quality standards into Lake Allatoona this week.

The spill was discovered Thursday after routine water sampling found the wastewater had not been fully treated to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division standards. The water was disinfected and will not impact the drinking water supply, according to county officials.

Just before Memorial Day weekend in May, 12 million gallons of treated wastewater that also did not meet standards spilled into the lake.

Water system employees will continue water testing upstream and downstream and are “investigating the cause and working to ensure that the plant is operating normally,” according to a news release.

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

