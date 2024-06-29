Warnock: After running for office, Peachtree Road Race ‘feels like a cakewalk’

This Independence Day, Sen. Raphael Warnock will be taking part in his fourth consecutive Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. “I ran a little race last year; you may have heard about it,” the senator said after his Peachtree debut in 2021, “but it was nothing like this.” Also a senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, the 54-year-old senator puts on a lot of air miles between Washington, D.C., and Running City, USA, coming home to preach most Sundays, but as July 4 approaches he’s ramping up his mileage on foot, as well.
Q: What does running the Peachtree mean to you?
A: This event represents the best of our city and our state. As the world’s largest 10K, this race showcases the diversity of Georgia and the beauty of our capital city. It is always great to get outside and meet the folks I have the honor to serve in the U.S. Senate. And after a few years of running for office, running 6.2 miles, even up Cardiac Hill, feels like a cakewalk!
Q: What does the Peachtree mean to Atlanta — especially on the Fourth of July?
A: It’s special. Every year, as Americans come together to honor our nation and celebrate our democracy, here in Atlanta thousands of folks of diverse backgrounds gather together to run a single race, helping each other to get across the finish line and achieve a common goal. What’s more American than that? I believe that when we come together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish — and it never hurts if you break a sweat running in the process.
Q: I understand you’re a cyclist. Are you about speed, or cruising? How often are you able to get out?
A: As folks may realize, work and progress in Congress can be slow. So, when I can get on my bike, it’s nice to speed things up a notch. I’m so committed to getting out on my bike that, despite my schedule, I once was interviewed by MSNBC during a bike ride along the Augusta Canal.
Q: Is cycling your primary training for Peachtree, or do you also run to get ready for it?
A: Both. Believe it or not, I am on the younger side in the U.S. Senate. I enjoy exercise and taking care of my health. I try to hit the Senate gym whenever I can, and I’ve been running two miles on the treadmill to train for the race. Plus, I get a few miles in each day walking around the Capitol.
Q: What do you most look forward to about race day?
A: It is always great to get outside and meet the folks I have the honor to serve in the U.S. Senate. I took an oath to walk alongside all Georgians as I serve them and their families in Congress, and it is even more fun being able to literally run alongside them each year. I’m proud to take part in such a rich tradition that brings together thousands of Georgians every year. And I love to grab a big stack of pancakes with my staff after crossing the finish line.
Q: Do you make sure you get blessed by Dean Candler every year?
A: I always make an effort to see Dean Candler. He has been a fixture on the sidelines of the race for over two decades, and as a fellow clergyman I appreciate the pastor’s support and encouragement for all us runners.
Q: Do you have a time goal this year?
A: It would be great to beat my personal record for the Peachtree [Note: 1:12:24, set last year], but what I really enjoy most is getting to meet as many Georgians and Americans as I can throughout the race. Running into old friends, and meeting a ton of new faces, is part of what makes this race so meaningful every year.
