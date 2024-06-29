Warnock: After running for office, Peachtree Road Race ‘feels like a cakewalk’

Credit: Matthew Timothy Demarko Credit: Matthew Timothy Demarko

Q: What does the Peachtree mean to Atlanta — especially on the Fourth of July?

A: It’s special. Every year, as Americans come together to honor our nation and celebrate our democracy, here in Atlanta thousands of folks of diverse backgrounds gather together to run a single race, helping each other to get across the finish line and achieve a common goal. What’s more American than that? I believe that when we come together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish — and it never hurts if you break a sweat running in the process.

Q: I understand you’re a cyclist. Are you about speed, or cruising? How often are you able to get out?

A: As folks may realize, work and progress in Congress can be slow. So, when I can get on my bike, it’s nice to speed things up a notch. I’m so committed to getting out on my bike that, despite my schedule, I once was interviewed by MSNBC during a bike ride along the Augusta Canal.

Q: Is cycling your primary training for Peachtree, or do you also run to get ready for it?

A: Both. Believe it or not, I am on the younger side in the U.S. Senate. I enjoy exercise and taking care of my health. I try to hit the Senate gym whenever I can, and I’ve been running two miles on the treadmill to train for the race. Plus, I get a few miles in each day walking around the Capitol.

Q: What do you most look forward to about race day?

A: It is always great to get outside and meet the folks I have the honor to serve in the U.S. Senate. I took an oath to walk alongside all Georgians as I serve them and their families in Congress, and it is even more fun being able to literally run alongside them each year. I’m proud to take part in such a rich tradition that brings together thousands of Georgians every year. And I love to grab a big stack of pancakes with my staff after crossing the finish line.

Q: Do you make sure you get blessed by Dean Candler every year?

A: I always make an effort to see Dean Candler. He has been a fixture on the sidelines of the race for over two decades, and as a fellow clergyman I appreciate the pastor’s support and encouragement for all us runners.

Q: Do you have a time goal this year?

A: It would be great to beat my personal record for the Peachtree [Note: 1:12:24, set last year], but what I really enjoy most is getting to meet as many Georgians and Americans as I can throughout the race. Running into old friends, and meeting a ton of new faces, is part of what makes this race so meaningful every year.

Read more of our People of Peachtree series and find all of our race-related stories at ajc.com/peachtree.