Phillies ambush Braves in series-opening blowout

A home run derby broke out Friday night at Truist Park, but unfortunately for the Braves, they did not receive an invitation.
The Phillies blitzed them, scoring 11 runs on four home runs in the first three innings, to win 13-0 in the series opener.
A promising 6-2 start to the Braves’ stretch of 13-straight games against division opponents has quickly turned into a 6-5 record after three consecutive losses. The team is still 10.5 games back in its division and 7.5 games out of the National League’s final Wild Card spot.
And Friday’s 13-run loss to the Phillies was a culmination of all the club’s woes this season.
Starting pitching, once again, was an issue. The Braves do not have an answer to fill their starting rotation outside of Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider.
To be fair, the team was dealt a bad hand with injuries to Chris Sale, Reynalo López and AJ Smith-Shawver and inconsistent performances by Ian Anderson and Hurston Waldrep. But it also let Max Fried and Charlie Morton walk in free agency and did not add anyone to replace them.
Bryce Elder, a former All-Star just two seasons ago, received the start on Friday after a two-hour and 19-minute rain delay. He struggled with command in the first inning — walking three batters after a leadoff double, including two with two-outs — to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead, and the division-leading club took batting practice from there.
Elder surrendered 10 runs, nine earned, through two innings. Since he finished an inning shy of throwing a complete game against the Giants on June 7, Elder has allowed 19 runs in 10.2 innings of work.
But most concerning, the Braves’ offense continued to struggle, suffering consecutive shutouts for the first time since their season-opening series against the Padres. And unlike the starting rotation that will eventually see pitchers like Sale — and potentially even López, albeit not for a while — return, the offense will roll with who it has on the roster.
The Braves will likely add offensive pieces at the trade deadline but are unlikely to find a team-changing player for the prospects the club is willing to deal.
History suggests the Braves’ offensive position players are not bad. Although a rarity, the team’s 2023 season demonstrated its potential.
But most of those same players have struggled in 2025, and their performance is reflected in the team’s 37-44 record.
The Braves will continue their series with the Phillies at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
