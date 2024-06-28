AJC’s MLB power rankings: New team leaps to No. 1

First baseman Jhonkensy Noel homered in his first major-league at-bat, becoming the fourth Cleveland player to do so (and first since Kevin Kouzmanoff in 2006). Perhaps the hard-hitting prospect becomes the next boon for the Guardians, who hold the best winning percentage in the American League. Among several breakouts on this roster: Reliever Cade Smith, who has a 1.96 ERA in 36 appearances.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

Could Bryce Harper ultimately be the National League MVP? The Philadelphia Inquirer laid out the case, though there’s a long way to go. As the article notes, no full-time designated hitter has won an MVP, which is relevant to the conversation around NL contenders Marcell Ozuna and Shohei Ohtani.

Harper and Ohtani, the only active players with multiple MVPs, are competing to join quite a list of three-time winners: Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Joe DiMaggio, Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial, Mike Schmidt, Barry Bonds (seven), Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Mike Trout.

Harper injured his hamstring following Thursday’s game and will get imaging done Friday. A lengthy absence would obviously affect his MVP candidacy. Mookie Betts is already out for significant time while reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña is done for the year (torn ACL).

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (+2)

The Dodgers have won eight of 10 as of this writing, cruising along despite some glaring flaws. Speaking of awards, Tyler Glasnow is going to have a solid Cy Young case in his debut season back in his native Southern California. He has a 2.88 ERA with an MLB-leading 135 strikeouts in 16 outings. He’s on pace to blow by his career high of 120 innings set last season.

4. New York Yankees (-2)

They’re slamming the panic button – to whatever extent one can in June – up in New York. The Yankees have lost four consecutive series to the Red Sox, Orioles, Braves and now Mets, who dominated them in a two-game sweep. The Yankees need to add depth, as they’re still a top-heavy group that needs Aaron Judge and Juan Soto to be superhuman (and they have been). New York maintains a slim division lead because the team right behind them has likewise slipped.

5. Baltimore Orioles (-4)

The Orioles dropped five consecutive games this past week, their longest skid since Adley Rutschman debuted. The Orioles, as mighty as they are, could use about anything: certainly a starter, some bullpen help, even a bat. Cedric Mullins showing signs of life will help. He has a hit in eight of his last 10 games, including five multi-hit efforts.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers just acquired Dallas Keuchel, whom many fans probably didn’t realize was still pitching. Milwaukee is desperate for the help since it’s been decimated by injuries, yet it continues winning anyway. A fun fact from MLB statistician Sarah Langs: Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, 20, became the youngest player with an inside-the-park home run since Ken Griffey Jr. in May 1989.

7. Atlanta Braves (+2)

Just when the Braves looked “back,” they lose three of four (two in St. Louis, one against the lowly White Sox). Generally, the Braves have looked better, especially offensively until recent days. The top of the rotation remains this club’s greatest strength, which will give it a chance for a deep October run even if the offense never totally clicks. The Braves remain far behind the Phillies, but as that recent spurt reminded us, one week could turn this into a real race. There’s still months of games remaining.

8. Boston Red Sox (+2)

The Red Sox have become one of the season’s better stories, climbing comfortably above .500 and hanging around in the AL wild-card race. For as disheartened as this fan base was, the present and future look pretty good here. Will the Red Sox start spending more again? The trade deadline will be the first test of that. If the Red Sox continue at this pace, they’ll be expected to add. What an unexpected development for a franchise that essentially salary dumped Chris Sale in December (while still playing $17 million of his contract).

9. Minnesota Twins (-1)

Imagine this team if Byron Buxton is surging again. He’s hit .348 with a 1.054 OPS in his last 13 games. The Twins might not catch Cleveland, but they’re in a good spot, especially if they make a couple additions – perhaps an outfielder – by July’s end. But this offense has been incredible all month, highlighted by excellent showings from Buxton, Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda. The latter, likely the least known of that trio, is hitting .293 with an .834 OPS this season.

10. Seattle Mariners (-4)

The Mariners stay just ahead of the Cardinals and Padres here, but they’ve seen their once-double-digit divisional lead shrink in the past two weeks. While fans across the country hoped the Mariners could bury the Astros, it never happened; now, Houston is back to .500 and within striking distance of the AL West lead. Julio Rodriguez’s inability to find consistent success only increases the team’s desire for offensive help. Whether it’s a big-ticket acquisition like Luis Robert Jr. or Randy Arozarena, or a more modest addition like Lane Thomas or Michael Conforto, the Mariners need to be active.