‘Black Panther’ sequel begins production in Atlanta

The film will be released on July 8, 2022.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. But CBR reported details were made available by Production Weekly. The movie is reported to explore the “intertwined history” between Wakanda and the lost city of Atlantis.

“Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear,” the report said.

“Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other.”