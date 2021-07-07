‘Black Panther’ sequel begins production in Atlanta

It’s official: “Black Panther” is back in Atlanta.
Production on the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster began in Atlanta in June. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is filming at Pinewood Studios, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Variety.
Feige didn’t confirm which actors from the Chadwick Boseman-starring flick would come back. Boseman portrayed the titular character, named T’Challa, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. He died in 2020 after having colon cancer. He had it for four years.
“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”
The original cast is expected to return. That includes Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. Ryan Coogler is coming back to direct.
The film will be released on July 8, 2022.
Plot details are being kept under wraps. But CBR reported details were made available by Production Weekly. The movie is reported to explore the “intertwined history” between Wakanda and the lost city of Atlantis.
“Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear,” the report said.
“Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other.”