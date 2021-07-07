Dwayne Johnson’s backside says ‘Black Adam’ is back in Atlanta

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hasn’truled out running for president.Dwayne Johnson revealed to ‘USA Today’ thathe would still consider running for president. .The former wrestler, who has teased hispresidential ambitions for years, said he’ddo it “if that’s what the people wanted.”.I would consider a presidential runin the future if that’s what the peoplewanted … Truly I mean that ... thatwould be up to the people, Dwayne Johnson, to 'USA Today'.Until then, Johnson said he would“wait” and “listen” for his cue.So I would wait, and I wouldlisten. I would have my finger onthe pulse, my ear to the ground, Dwayne Johnson, to 'USA Today'.Johnson’s new NBC sitcom, ‘Young Rock,’apparently alludes to a future presidential bid. .Each episode of the autobiographical TVseries opens and closes with mock interviewsfor a 2032 campaign for office. .Johnson first mentioned that it was a“real possibility” he would run for presidentin a 2017 interview with ‘GQ.’.In 2018, he appeared on ‘The Late Showwith Stephen Colbert’ and said he was“absolutely” serious about running. .I have incredible respect for ourAmerican people and our country, soI said ‘Yes, I would consider it’ … I’m notdelusional at all … I need [experience] .., Dwayne Johnson, via 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.... So if that were to happen in a2024, 2028, I would have to go towork and get some experience, youknow, and understand policy, Dwayne Johnson, via 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'