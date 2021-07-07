Dwayne Johnson’s backside says ‘Black Adam’ is back in Atlanta

The hierarchy in the DC Universe is about to change, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Tuesday in an Instagram post that announced the final week of filming on his latest movie, “Black Adam.”
“I can’t thank you enough for all your support. Grateful, Truly. Almost two years of hard core, intense training, diet, character prep and execution. You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time 🙏🏾👊🏾 And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve🤞🏾💪🏾,” the part-time Atlanta resident added in a post of his backside that shows how all that hard work looks on him.
Johnson announced in November 2019 he would trade in his nice guy image to play the DC Comics supervillain turned antihero known for his lightning and battles with Shazam. The character was first introduced in “The Marvel Family” comic book in 1945.
Originally slated to be in theaters this December, production of the Atlanta-filmed movie was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is currently scheduled to be released July 29, 2022.
“Black Adam” isn’t the only movie Johnson has filmed here. “Jungle Cruise,” co-starring Emily Blunt, was produced here in 2019 and will be released at the end of this month.