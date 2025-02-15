Tang’s Oriental to open in Dunwoody and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

The menu will feature items from around Asia, including yakitori; green and tandoori curries; biang biang noodles; small plates like Korean fried cauliflower, Chinese pork dumplings and potato samosas; wings with flavors like Thai lemongrass and Korean gochujang chili; and teriyaki burger and the kimchee burger.

The bar will serve sake, a few cocktails and Japanese draft beer and bottles from all over Asia.

The restaurant space was designed to be a full-service concept within the Ashford Lane food hall, but Parker and Wong decided to take out one of the glass walls to turn it into a bar with seating on both sides, which they hope will make the pub more approachable and allow food hall guests to watch the TVs scattered around the restaurant.

The 60-seat restaurant offers dine-in service, but customers can also order food and eat it at the surrounding food hall tables.

Tang’s Oriental’s opening hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Other vendors in the Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall include Tacos El Kohuich, 26 Thai, Sheesh, Bussin’ Jerk and Delilah’s Everyday Soul.

*****

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Iconic Midtown restaurant Mary Mac’s Tea Room, has reopened its Skyline Room and Ms. Ellen’s Room.

The entire eatery was renovated after being forced to close for two months in 2024 following a roof collapse during a torrential storm.

The renovation includes “upgraded décor, fresh paint, new carpets, and a renewed focus on the Southern hospitality that makes Mary Mac’s Tea Room special,” according to a news release.

This marks the first time the Skyline Room has been open since the closure. Ms. Ellen’s Room, named for Ellen Fraley, who worked at Mary Mac’s Tea Room for over 35 years, was also closed during this time. Mary Mac’s plans to commemorate the reopening of both dining rooms with complimentary Georgia peach cobbler for all guests from Feb. 17-23.

*****

Sen. John Albers (R - Roswell) has introduced Senate Bill 122, the Craft Beer and Local Economy Revitalization Act, which would “modernize Georgia’s craft beer laws by granting small breweries the ability to self-distribute a limited amount of their product, eliminating daily off-premise sales caps, and allowing direct charitable contributions,” according to a news release from the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.

“I am proud to sponsor this bill and support our small businesses in Georgia,” Albers said. “Our breweries deserve an equal chance to compete and deserve our support by reducing burdensome and inconsistent regulations.”

At least eight breweries closed in Georgia in 2024, including two locations of Elsewhere Brewing, Savannah’s Moon River Brewing, Dry County Brewery in Kennesaw, Liquid Nation Brewing in Gainesville, Eventide Brewing in Grant Park, Best End Brewing in West End and Torched Hop Brewing in Midtown.

*****

The first Georgia location of Smalls Sliders is now open at 1660 Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge.

The eatery, which has locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, offers cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, fries, shakes and queso.

*****

Georgia Department of Agriculture commissioner Tyler Harper and Georgia Restaurant Association president and CEO Stephanie Fischer have announced seven new Georgia Grown executive chefs. The Georgia Grown Executive Chef program is a statewide program “designed to promote and foster relationships between chefs and farmers while spreading awareness about the quality of locally sourced and grown products in Georgia’s restaurant scene,” according to the Georgia Grown website.

The 2025 Executive Chefs include:

Joey Ward, Georgia Boy & Southern Belle

Carlos Granderson, Southern National

Alan Byers, The Deer and the Dove

Jamie Keating, EPIC Restaurants

Woolery “Woody” Beck, Table & Main

Chelsia Ogletree, Her Majesty Kitchen + Catering

Joshua Sweeney, Sincere Fare

*****

Coffee shop Smyrna Coffee opened this month at 2264 Atlanta Road in Smyrna, Marietta Daily Journal reports. The business offers a variety of coffee drinks, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and lunch items.

*****

The team behind New York-style bodega food truck MoMo Bros Bodega will open a brick-and-mortar location this spring at 806 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW, What Now Atlanta reports. Menu items include oxtail mac and cheese, jerk chicken mac and cheese and loaded fries.

More metro Atlanta restaurant, brewery and wine news

Three Taverns Brewery and Das BBQ partnering on Eastside Beltline location

Madeira Park opens in Poncey-Highland

Omakase Table to move to Buckhead, Neko to open in west Midtown

Divinely Elegant Vines tasting room opening next month in Austell

Betty Sue’s opens in downtown Atlanta

Team behind Lucian Books & Wine opening Sargent on Eastside Beltline

Arches Brewing opens a taproom in East Point

Explore The ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.