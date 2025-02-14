Three Taverns Brewery and DAS BBQ to partner on Eastside Beltline location

Three Taverns Brewery will open its third taproom, Three Taverns Ponce Brew Terminal, at Ponce City Market along the Eastside Beltline this fall.

The brewery, distillery and taproom will be on the ground floor of apartment complex Signal House at 680 North Ave. NE.

It will serve food from DAS BBQ, which has locations in Grant Park and west Midtown. Owner and pitmaster Stephen Franklin also operates Tex-Mex kiosk Das Cantina on the Eastside Beltline. The menu has not been finalized, but will include pub fare to match the setting.