Three Taverns Brewery and DAS BBQ to partner on Eastside Beltline location

Three Taverns Brewery will open its third taproom, Three Taverns Ponce Brew Terminal, at Ponce City Market along the Eastside Beltline this fall.
The brewery, distillery and taproom will be on the ground floor of apartment complex Signal House at 680 North Ave. NE.
It will serve food from DAS BBQ, which has locations in Grant Park and west Midtown. Owner and pitmaster Stephen Franklin also operates Tex-Mex kiosk Das Cantina on the Eastside Beltline. The menu has not been finalized, but will include pub fare to match the setting.
Three Taverns will serve cocktails along with a lineup of its popular sours, stouts, lagers and IPAs like A Night On Ponce. Design firm Gentle Works is designing the space, which will include garage doors opening to an outdoor patio overlooking the Beltline, according to a news release.
The space will be inspired by the location’s history as an industrial rail corridor and when it was Ponce de Leon Springs, an attraction with a lake, then later a baseball stadium and eventually an amusement park.
Brian Purcell founded Three Taverns in 2013 after getting his start through home brewing. He opened the first Three Taverns location in Decatur, and a second outpost named the Imaginarium in the Atlanta Dairies development in 2020.
Credit: Bob Townsend
Credit: Bob Townsend
The Ponce Brew Terminal will join other breweries along the Eastside Beltline including New Realm Brewing Co. and Brewdog Atlanta.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia
President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?