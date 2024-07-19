Two Atlanta food halls make changes, a third announces first round of stalls

Federal Burger, which opened when Politan Row at Colony Square debuted in 2021, was owned by Shaun Doty and Natalie Samples, who recently closed their eateries Best Sandwich Shop and Wurst Beer Hall on Ponce de Leon Avenue. The pair “are taking a step back from day-to-day restaurant management but remain an important part of the Politan Row community,” according to a news release.

Credit: Courtesy of Sahirah Kebab and Curry Credit: Courtesy of Sahirah Kebab and Curry

Also at Politan Row at Colony Square, Sahirah Kebab and Curry has opened in the former Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. space. The Indo-Mediterranean concept serves an all-Halal menu of Indian favorites including curries, samosas, and biryani, along with kebabs, gyros, and other handhelds.

Sahirah comes from husband-and-wife team Abdul and Rabia Siddiqui, who have both cooked at several Indian restaurants in Atlanta, with Rabia having worked at Tabla and Blue India in Midtown.

Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co., which chef Archna Becker opened as part of the original Politan Row lineup in 2021 and which also has a location at Politan Row at Ashford Lane, will be relocating to a new space at Colony Square.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane

Credit: Courtesy of Bussin Jerk Credit: Courtesy of Bussin Jerk

On Aug. 9, Bussin’ Jerk will take over the Smokehouse Q space in the Dunwoody food hall, located at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way. The stall, which comes from Jamaica natives Marlon, Kitty, and Sydonnie Broady, will serve a menu that includes jerk wings, smashburgers and Philly cheesesteaks on Jamaican coco bread. The Broadys, whose food is inspired by the food served by their parents at the family restaurant in Montego Bay, Jamaica, have operated Bussin Jerk as a food truck for several years.

Smokehouse Q, a barbecue stall owned and operated by Gregory Vivier, will continue to operate locations at food hall Marietta Square Market, as well as a standalone restaurant in Roswell. A replacement has not yet been announced for the recently-shuttered Smokehouse Q stall at Politan Row at Colony Square. Politan Group CEO Will Donaldson said the new stall will be a “new brand from an experienced local chef.”

Credit: Courtesy of Tacos El Kohuich Credit: Courtesy of Tacos El Kohuich

On July 28, Tacos El Kohuich will replace Pretty Little Tacos at Politan Row at Ashford Lane. The traditional Mexican concept, which is set to open July 28, comes from husband-and-wife team Maria and Fray Cambron, who will serve traditional fare from their native city of Nayarit, Mexico. The name, pronounced co-weech, is a mashup of two indigenous tribes from Nayarit.

The menu includes birria, street tacos, nachos and seafood dishes. Kohuich has made appearances at weekend markets around Atlanta for the last two years.

Credit: Courtesy of Tacos El Kohuich Credit: Courtesy of Tacos El Kohuich

Pretty Little Tacos, which opened as part of the original lineup of stalls when Politan Row at Ashford Lane debuted earlier this year, will continue to operate its locations at Politan Row at Colony Square and a standalone restaurant on Moreland Avenue in Reynoldstown. Owner Michaela Merrick is “taking a step back to focus on welcoming a second child,” according to a news release.

In addition, Okay Annie’s, the ‘80s-themed bar in Politan Row at Ashford Lane, will be adding a light-up dance floor for regular patrons.

Credit: Rendering courtesy of Bell-Butler Credit: Rendering courtesy of Bell-Butler

Politan Row at Peachtree Corners

The first three tenants have been announced for the Politan Row at Peachtree Corners food hall, set to open in the Forum at Peachtree Corners development at 5155 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners this winter.

Niki Pattharakositkul will open 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar, which she founded in 2016. The eatery offers dishes including pad Thai, pad see ewe, drunken noodles, curries, spring rolls, fried rice and Thai tea. 26 Thai’s seven other locations include stalls inside Politan Row at Colony Square and Ashford Lane.

Jack Bai will open the fifth location of Gekko Kitchen, which also has stalls inside Politan Row at Colony Square and Ashford Lane, as well as the Lee + White food hall in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. Founded as a hibachi food truck in 2017, Gekko features menu items including spicy ponzu tuna bowl pork miso ramen.

Sheesh Mediterranean, from the team behind Peachtree Corners restaurants Stäge Kitchen & Bar and Pêche Modern Coastal (which is located at the Forum) offers a menu including mezze dishes like hummus, baba ghanoush, and muhammara, shared plates like crispy falafel and beet salad, and mains like chicken shawarma and beef kofta. Sheesh, which opened its first location at Politan Row at Ashford Lane, is operated by corporate executive chef Charlie Sunyapong and director of operations Raquel Stalcup.

Located on the northern end of the property, the nearly 10,000-square-foot food hall will feature space for seven independent food and beverage concepts, a central Bar Politan, a private event venue, and an outdoor patio fronting the greenspace. The mixed-use development is owned by North American Properties, which also operates Colony Square in Midtown.

The eight Politan Row food halls in metro Atlanta, New Orleans, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Miami, are owned and operated by Politan Group, overseen by Donaldson.

The Politan Row projects are part of an ongoing food hall boom in metro Atlanta that, in recent years, has included the opening of Chattahoochee Food Works, Ph’east, Market Hall at Halcyon and The Collective Food Hall at Coda, with several other food halls in development.