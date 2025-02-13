An Austell couple is bringing a wine tasting room to the town next month

One evening last year, Michael Waldo encountered a road closure that forced him to take a detour through downtown Austell. That’s when he saw a redevelopment with historic row buildings — including a vacancy — and knew it was the perfect place for the brick-and-mortar location of the wine business he owned with his wife, Jessena.
On March 15, the Divinely Elegant Vines tasting room will open in the Cincinnati Junction development that caught his attention that day.
Jessena, who has a background in engineering and Michael, a Gulf War veteran, started their direct-to-consumer wine business Divinely Elegant Vines in 2023.
The line offers varietals produced by a winemaker in Napa Valley, California. The logo depicts a woman, arms stretched upward and turning into branches with leaves and feet extending into tree roots. “With the name and the logo, we just wanted to represent what was in the bottle,” said Jessena. “Something divine, something natural, something of the earth.”
Credit: (Courtesy of Divinely Elegant Vines)
Credit: (Courtesy of Divinely Elegant Vines)
With their online business taking off, the Waldos wanted more interaction with their customers.
“We also wanted a destination place, where if someone is stopping in Georgia, they will need to stop by Divinely Elegant Vines where the area is beautiful, and they have great wine,” Michael said.
Bottles and wine flights will be available for purchase. Tasting classes with sommeliers will also be offered. More than 10 varietals will be available, including pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and a red blend.
The space features exposed brick walls, a 12-seat bar, high-top tables and lounge seating with couches.
There will also be plenty of outdoor tables for watching the trains that pass by Cinncinati Junction with a glass of wine. The Waldos plan to offer live entertainment including music and poetry nights in the coming months.
Credit: (Courtesy of Divinely Elegant Wines)
Credit: (Courtesy of Divinely Elegant Wines)
The tasting room will source locally-made meats and cheeses for charcuterie and light snacks to accompany three tiers of wine flights.
Situated 18 miles west of Atlanta, Austell began as a major railroad hub and the trains still run frequently.
Cincinnati Junction is the original name for Austell. The buildings that make up the development are original to the town and contain businesses including Frog Rock Brewing Company, which opened in 2023.
2730 Broad St., Austell. 770-779-8956, divinelyelegantvines.com.
Credit: (Courtesy of the Alden)
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
