Michelin-starred restaurant Omakase Table will close its original west Midtown location and open in Buckhead next month.
The last day of service at the West Midtown outpost, located at 788 W Marietta St. is March 2. In April, chef Leonard Yu will transform the space into Neko, an entry-level omakase experience with fewer courses, according to a news release.
Yu launched Omakase Table as a six-seat pop-up and moved into the west Midtown brick-and-mortar in 2022.
Yu announced in June, several months before Omakase Table earned its first Michelin star, that it would expand with a location in the Buckhead Landing development.
“Omakase Table originated as a pop-up in Buckhead, so this neighborhood is where it all started and is very special to me,” Yu said in a prepared statement. “The new space represents how far we’ve come.”
Credit: Omakase Table/Brandon Amato
Credit: Omakase Table/Brandon Amato
The space at 3300 Piedmont Road will still offer a 20-course tasting menu with seasonal ingredients and fish from Toyosu Market in Tokyo.
The menu, format and timing of the experience will remain the same, but the 2,000-square-foot restaurant will have two rooms with 10 and eight seats.
An additional cocktail bar will offer 10 seats for diners to have a drink before the meal. The full bar will include Japanese beers, wines, sakes and cocktails. An omakase cocktail pairing to go along with Yu’s tasting menu is set to debut in April.
The new space will have a minimalist design with natural wood, gray tones and soft lighting.
The Buckhead Landing development is also home to Mediterranean restaurant Aviva by Kameel, Burtons Grill & Bar, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and a 55,000-square-foot Publix with a coffee, wine and beer bar.
Omakase Table’s hours will be 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
3300 Piedmont Road, Atlanta. omakasetableatl.com
