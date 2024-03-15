Changes at food halls in Midtown, East Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

The menu at “Buena Papa,” which means “good potato” in Spanish, features items like the Mexicano, which includes fries loaded with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo; and the Puerto Rican-inspired Boricua with garlic, pulled pork, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Every dish on the menu includes a blurb on Buena Papa’s website about the country it was inspired by, including dishes from Johanna’s native Bogota, Colombia.

Buena Papa is also slated to open a location in the forthcoming Halidom Eatery food hall in the nearby Woodland Hills neighborhood.

TKO, which closed in February, was owned by Lino Yi, who is still operating the business as a pop-up at breweries and restaurants around the city.

Two other concepts were recently announced for Southern Feedstore: Brasiliana Pizza will take over the former Butaco space, while Sinful Slidrz will move into a new stall. Other Southern Feedstore tenants include Woody’s Cheesesteaks, Buteco and Waffle Bar.

In Midtown, Politan Row at Colony Square food hall will also be home to two new stalls.

26 Thai will open its seventh metro Atlanta location in April in the former Bun Mi stall. Founded in 2016 by Niki PaIharakositkul and run with her sister Tanya PaIharakositkul, the restaurant offers dishes like pad Thai, pad see ewe, curries and drunken noodles.

Other 26 Thai locations include a nearby eatery on Juniper Street in Midtown and a stall in the Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall in Dunwoody.

Bun Mi, which was one of the original stalls when Politan Row at Colony Square opened in 2021, served items like banh mi sandwiches and shaking beef. Owner Sang Ho “was ready to slow down after having been in active operations for about 20 years,” according to Will Donaldson, the CEO of Politan Group, which owns and operates the food hall.

In addition, cookie concept Fit for a Cookie opens today in the former 4 Fat Cows space. Baker and owner Craig Bravo started baking in high school and has done research over the years to create his current product.

Other stalls inside Politan Row at Colony Square include Zaddy’s, Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co., Federal Burger and Pretty Little Tacos.

*****

The Chefs Market event returns to the Railpark at Pullman Yards this week from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The market features more than 50 local vendors selling art, produce and products from local farmers and food and drinks from chefs, bartenders and food trucks and bites, as well as live music.

Food vendors, who will rotate weekly, will include Vice Taco, Phew’s Pies, Daddy’s Girl BBQ, Peckish ATL Pastries, Chispas Snacks, Gourmet Street Foods, Bussin Jerk, The Cereal Lab and MochiBees.

*****

Suwanee restaurant Flavor Rich has opened a second location at 549 Peachtree St. in Midtown. The brunch-focused menu features dishes like truffle steak and eggs, fish and grits, lobster roll and peach cobbler French toast.

*****

Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon is set to open a second Georgia location at 4055 Old Milton Parkway in the Brookwood Station development in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The first opened in 2021 in Fayetteville. Bonchon, which started in Korea, has more than 125 locations throughout the U.S.

*****

Tossd and Slice is now open at 3441 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven. The restaurant’s menu features mac and cheese bowls, pizzas, loaded fries, sandwiches and salads.

*****

Both metro Atlanta locations of Capital Tacos have closed after less than a year, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The Florida-based chain had restaurants in Johns Creek and Peachtree Corners.

