Learn how to make Petite Auberge’s French Onion Soup.

Little Bangkok’s Tom Yum Soup starts with a base of chicken stock and their housemade Tom Yum paste.

The Vegan Lentil Soup from Manuel’s Tavern is a nice, straightforward recipe.

Century House Tavern shared its recipe for Butternut Squash Soup with Toasted Pumpkin Seeds.

Learn to make the Mushroom Soup from Chicago’s Steak and Seafood.

There are many variations of Hot and Sour Soup and our testers agreed with our reader that this version, created by James Beard Foundation nominated Best Chef: Southeast Rui Lui, is a hit.

Learn how to make the Tomato and Basil Soup from Vincenza’s Pizzeria.

The Cream of Artichoke Soup from the now-shuttered Tea Leaves and Thyme is a family recipe.

Andy Badgett, owner of The Fickle Pickle in Roswell, shared this recipe for Tomato Basil Soup.

Taxco shared its recipe for Sopa de Pollo.

More soup recipes

Warm up with recipes for White Bean Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Potato Leek Soup from Atlanta chef Tatiana Gonzalez.

Craving vegetables? Try these recipes for Cauliflower Parmesan Soup, Spiced Sweet Potato Soup and Tomato Soup from Atlanta Journal-Constitution food writer Virginia Willis.

This recipe for Jerusalem Artichoke Soup was inspired by “Soup: A Way of Life” by Barbara Kafka.

Local chef Matt Adolfi shared this recipe for Roasted Hubbard Squash Soup.

If you love cabbage, try this recipe for Pork Sausage, Potato, Cabbage and Carrot Soup from food writer Jennifer Zyman.

Stella Dillard of Dandelion Food and Goods shares recipes for Sweet Potato Wonderbroth, Vegetable Broth, Vegan Ramen Broth and Beef Curry Broth.

Make a speedy Clam Chowder with this recipe from AJC food writer Kate Williams.

AJC food writer Chadwick Boyd’s recipe for Butternut Squash and Black Bean Chili is perfect for the holidays and beyond.

In a hurry but need some warmth? Try Kate Williams’ recipe for 20-minute Chicken Noodle Soup.

A local family shares their recipe for Tomato Kidney Bean Soup.

These recipes for delicious and easy winter soups including Easy Italian Ribollita, Mexican Red (or Green) Posole and Vietnamese Weeknight Beef Pho from around the world travel from Italy to Mexico to Vietnam.

Pumpkin is the star in this recipe for Curried Pumpkin Soup from AJC food writer Meridith Ford.

Jennifer Zyman shares recipes for super-charged soups including Minestrone Soup, Shiitake Mushroom, Wild Rice, Ginger and Miso Soup and Mexican Chicken Soup.

James Oseland, the author and editor of “World Food: Mexico City,” shares recipes for Fava Bean and Nopales Soup, Cantina-Style Garlic Soup and Mexican-Style Chicken and Vegetable Soup.

Chadwick Boyd shares his recipe for Chicken Corn Soup with Rivels (little dumplings dropped by hand or a spoon into boiling soup or liquid).

Root vegetables get their due in this recipe for Turnip Soup with Chive Cream from Virginia Willis.

This recipe for Lima Bean Soup from Virginia Willis is old-fashioned country cooking.

Leave it to a hospital food court to produce a Beef Tortilla Soup that not only tastes good, but is also a great source of protein and iron, and is low in carbs.

This herbacious Cauliflower Soup with Greens and Dill adapted from “Whole Food Cooking Every Day” by Amy Chaplin is good for the body and soul.

