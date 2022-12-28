ajc logo
RECIPE: Soul-soothing chicken soup in 20 minutes

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

By Kate Williams / For the AJC
14 minutes ago

In the twilight of the year, that semi-quiet time between family festivities and New Year’s Eve, I want warm, cozy comfort in the form of chicken noodle soup. Sometimes I have the energy to make a soup from scratch — homemade stock and all — but, most of the time, such efforts fall by the wayside. That’s when I turn to this semi-homemade version, one that takes only a little bit more time and effort than opening up a can and tastes far more like, well, chicken.

For the broth, I start with 2 quarts of low-sodium boxed chicken broth, which I use to gently poach a couple of small chicken breasts. A relatively slow cooking time ensures the chicken won’t turn dry and stringy. You can make this method work with a single larger breast, but you’ll want to cut the poultry in half through its equator to form thinner cutlets, which will cook in less time.

I like to cook the noodles separately from the broth; this prevents the broth from becoming cloudy with starch and the noodles from overcooking. I prefer small pasta, like orzo, that will snuggle up on a spoon with ease. For the vegetables, I stick with simple, quick-cooking frozen peas and carrots; these really only need a minute in boiling broth to cook through. A squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of olive oil brings this quick meal together.

20-Minute Chicken Noodle Soup

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
