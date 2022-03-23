RECIPE: Make Taxco’s Sopa de Pollo

What appears to be a simple soup of chicken and rice is actually a bit complicated to make. Taxco’s owners are Jose Alvarez and Daniel Jamey, and Alvarez’s son, Mario, said the recipe has been in the restaurant family for more than 30 years.

To cook the chicken, the restaurant uses a soup base called Malu Chicken, which is a restaurant supply ingredient. For this home cook version, we’ve substituted chicken soup base available in the soup aisle of the supermarket. To cook the rice, Taxco uses Knorr Tomato Bouillon with Chicken Flavor, available at some grocery stores or online. We were able to buy it through Walmart. Taxco also prepares batches of the chicken and rice every morning in quantities far larger than this, then serves the soup in bowls that hold 12 to 14 ounces.