RECIPES: Warm up to these hearty, healthy winter dishes

She started doing chef demos with Community Farmers Markets, which broadened her exposure to seasonal produce as she shopped at a market’s vendors and then developed recipes to demonstrate on-site, offering samples to market shoppers and encouraging them to shop with the farmers and adapt her recipes at home.

Her White Bean Chili with Sweet Potatoes is an example of her creativity in the kitchen. “I wanted to do something with cannellini beans which I hadn’t cooked before. I searched for recipes and found some ideas for Mediterranean-flavored dishes. I love cherry tomatoes, so I added those. The result is a dish full of nutritious vegetables, as well as protein and fiber, that I love to eat so much that I make it every week.”

She developed her Potato Leek Soup as a result of coming home with leeks from Woodland Gardens. “The leeks looked delicious but I had never cooked with them. A little research at Once Upon a Chef for inspiration, some tweaks and I ended up with a tasty, nourishing, super-simple soup.”

One day when she was craving a salad and had butternut squash and beets on hand, she scrolled through social media for ideas for salads using root vegetables. She was inspired to create her Butternut Squash, Beet, Couscous and Arugula Salad, which she particularly loves for the toasted chickpeas. She says they turn into “crispy protein croutons.”

If you’ve resolved to cook more and eat well in the new year, her recipes offer a great place to start.

RECIPES

To satisfy appetites during the cold months of a Georgia winter, Tatiana Gonzalez shares three recipes for hearty dishes that incorporate the season’s most bountiful vegetables. Her recipes call for Italian seasoning. She uses a mix that includes basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary and parsley.

White Bean Chili with Sweet Potatoes

At first glance, this might not look like a standard chili recipe. But the adobo seasoning, with its mix of salt, cumin, garlic, black pepper and oregano, provides the expected chili punch.

Potato Leek Soup

Gonzalez adapted the concept of the French classic cold soup, vichyssoise, and created a lighter version to be served hot. She suggests using your own vegetable broth or if you don’t have homemade broth available, making broth from a vegetable soup base like Better Than Bouillon, available in the soup section of the grocery store.

Butternut Squash, Beet, Couscous and Arugula Salad

This salad, with its colorful mix of roasted vegetables and chickpeas, is hearty enough to serve as the main dish for lunch or dinner. Gonzalez suggests using your own vegetable broth or if you don’t have homemade broth available, making broth from a vegetable soup base like Better Than Bouillon, available in the soup section of the grocery store.

