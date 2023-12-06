Recipe: Make Zakia’s Lentil Soup

Zakia's Lentil Soup with house-made pita and olive oil with za’atar. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Zakia's Lentil Soup with house-made pita and olive oil with za’atar. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Lentil soup is my husband’s favorite cold weather comfort food and we love the lentil soup they serve at Zakia. Will they share the recipe? Phillipa Ashley, Atlanta

When sending the recipe, executive chef Michael Schorn wrote, ”When creating this recipe for Zakia, I wanted it to be full of Lebanese flavors for all seasons. It has quickly become a favorite amongst our clientele and kitchen. Our version is vegetarian, but you can substitute chicken stock for a richer flavor.”

At the restaurant, the soup is served in one-cup portions with their fresh baked pita and a small dish of olive oil mixed with za’atar.

Baharat spice blend is a Middle Eastern mix of spices that can vary by country or region and may include black pepper, cardamom, cloves, cumin, nutmeg and coriander. You can find it online, at Whole Foods Market or at stores that carry Middle Eastern groceries. A simple substitution would be to use 1/4 teaspoon of each of the spices listed above.

If using Morton kosher salt, cut the quantity in half.

Zakia’s Lentil Soup

From the menu of ... Zakia, 3699 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5762, zakiarestaurant.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
