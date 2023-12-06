Recipe: Make Zakia’s Lentil Soup

Lentil soup is my husband’s favorite cold weather comfort food and we love the lentil soup they serve at Zakia. Will they share the recipe? — Phillipa Ashley, Atlanta

When sending the recipe, executive chef Michael Schorn wrote, ”When creating this recipe for Zakia, I wanted it to be full of Lebanese flavors for all seasons. It has quickly become a favorite amongst our clientele and kitchen. Our version is vegetarian, but you can substitute chicken stock for a richer flavor.”

At the restaurant, the soup is served in one-cup portions with their fresh baked pita and a small dish of olive oil mixed with za’atar.