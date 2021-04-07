RECIPE: Make Manuel’s Tavern’s vegan lentil soup

When sharing this recipe, the folks at Manuel’s Tavern said the menu is an amalgam of Maloof family recipes and those of various cooks who have worked in Manuel’s kitchen over the decades. The longtime prep chef, who worked there for a couple of decades and left on good terms at the beginning of quarantine, used to make this lentil soup. Head chef Stanley Barnes has also made it over the years and provided the recipe for our readers.

This is a nice, straightforward recipe. We cut it down to a much smaller version than what is made at the restaurant (which yields 72 cups). When we tested the recipe, we used drained canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh.