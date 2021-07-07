RECIPE: Make Vincenza’s Pizzeria’s Tomato and Basil Soup

Valerie Gonzalez of Vincenza’s Pizzeria was happy to share this recipe created by her mother, Silvia Sanchez, Vincenza’s co-owner along with Mari Diegues. “She created the recipe at about the time we first opened,” recounted Gonzalez. “It was fall and the weather was getting colder. She wanted to make a homemade soup for our customers so they could have something to warm them up. We would often have leftover tomatoes, so in order to use them, she came up with the recipe.”

Because the tomatoes are roasted before they go into the soup, this is a great way to use winter tomatoes that might not be as flavorful as those in the peak of summer. But it’s even more delicious made with the tomatoes of summer.