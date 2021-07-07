RECIPE: Make Vincenza’s Pizzeria’s Tomato and Basil Soup

Ever since the pandemic, my daughter has been bringing us food from Vincenza’s in John’s Creek. One of our favorite foods is their nondairy Tomato and Basil Soup. I would love to be able to make this at home. — Merna Stein, Atlanta
Valerie Gonzalez of Vincenza’s Pizzeria was happy to share this recipe created by her mother, Silvia Sanchez, Vincenza’s co-owner along with Mari Diegues. “She created the recipe at about the time we first opened,” recounted Gonzalez. “It was fall and the weather was getting colder. She wanted to make a homemade soup for our customers so they could have something to warm them up. We would often have leftover tomatoes, so in order to use them, she came up with the recipe.”
Because the tomatoes are roasted before they go into the soup, this is a great way to use winter tomatoes that might not be as flavorful as those in the peak of summer. But it’s even more delicious made with the tomatoes of summer.
This is a great tomato soup recipe, just a bit different from the standard with the roasting of the vegetables and the addition of lots of fresh basil.
At the restaurant, they make a double batch of this recipe every week and serve it in 1- and 2-cup portions along with a fresh house-made roll.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for preparing baking sheet
- 5 pounds Roma tomatoes
- 1 pound yellow onions
- 8 cloves peeled garlic
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons black pepper
- 16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, divided
- 2 cups water
- 1 1/2 cups lightly packed fresh basil leaves, plus extra for garnish
- 2 tablespoons vegetable soup base
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- Heat oven to 450 degrees. Lightly oil a large baking sheet.
- Wash and core tomatoes and cut into quarters. Peel onions and cut into quarters, then separate the quarters into layers. Arrange tomato quarters, onion layers and garlic on baking sheet. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake 40 minutes, stirring occasionally to redistribute the vegetables, or until tomatoes and onions are charred and cooked through.
- When vegetables are ready, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan. Transfer the roasted vegetables to the saucepan and using an immersion blender, puree. (If you don’t have an immersion blender, put the vegetables in the jar of a blender and puree, then transfer to the saucepan.) Add water, basil, soup base, dried parsley and red pepper flakes and puree again. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir constantly for 5 minutes, then reduce heat to simmer. Cube 7 tablespoons butter and add to the soup. Reduce heat to lowest setting and cook 5 minutes. Cube remaining 7 tablespoons butter and add to soup. Taste for seasoning. Serve warm, garnished with a sprig of basil. Makes 7 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/2 cup: 170 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), 2 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 32 milligrams cholesterol, 590 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Vincenza’s Pizzeria, 9950 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-777-9799, vincenzaspizzeria.com.
