New chefs land at two hotel restaurants and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Check out all the latest happenings across the metro area.
Chef Joshua Wetshtein (left) has been named executive chef at Tiny Lou's at the Clermont Hotel, while chef Brian Martin has taken over the kitchen at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead, a Hyatt property home to rooftop restaurant Tesserae. (Courtesy of Oliver Hospitality; Courtesy of Andre Brown/Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead)

By
15 minutes ago

A national coffee chain announced it would reinvest in Georgia, a sci-fi themed Latin-fusion restaurant announced its imminent opening in Underground Atlanta and several restaurants expanded service to lunch and brunch, among other happenings in the metro area dining scene this week.

New chefs come to high profile Atlanta hotels

Two well-established restaurant and hotel kitchens in Atlanta announced new chefs this week.

Tiny Lou’s at the Clermont Hotel in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood is now helmed by executive chef Joshua Wetshtein, according to a news release. Wetshtein is an Ohio native who attended Le Cordon Bleu in Pittsburgh.

A fellow Le Cordon Bleu Pittsburgh alumnus, Brian Martin, landed the executive head chef job at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead, the hotel home to rooftop restaurant Tesserae and the Dirty Rascal Room event space.

Wetshtein has 25 years of culinary experience, including opening two Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group restaurants in Bahrain: Re Asian Cuisine and Blue Moon Lounge in the Four Seasons Hotel.

Martin graduated from Penn State with a business degree but got his start in the culinary field as a dishwasher at a Morton’s Steakhouse, according to a news release. After showing promise in the kitchen, Martin attended culinary school and later began his career in hotels at the Omni at the former CNN Center in Atlanta. He rose through the ranks at Hyatt to earn the top culinary job at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead, also a Hyatt hotel.

Tiny Lou’s. 789 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-485-0085, tinylous.com

Tesserae. 415 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-600-3500, tesseraeatlanta.com

Caribou Coffee’s Georgia resurgence

Caribou Coffee is planning to open eight new locations around metro Atlanta and North Georgia, according to company representatives. The new metro Atlanta locations will open in Covington, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Smyrna, Snellville and Woodstock. Other Caribou Coffee locations will open in Athens and Augusta. Caribou Coffee is headquartered in Minneapolis and opened its first Georgia location in 1995.

The Reading Room recently opened in the former Java Monkey space in Decatur. (Courtesy of Atlanta Coffee Shops)

Big week for wine bars

Wine bars are having a moment. Explore why local restaurateurs are investing in the format now, and decide where to sip your next glass with full coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Steak & Grace opened in Dunwoody Village in March. The steakhouse will launch lunch service April 25. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Other items of interest

Steak & Grace, the new steakhouse in Dunwoody, will launch its lunch service April 25. The menu will include more casual options, like a selection of hearty salads, sandwiches and a burger.

Steak & Grace. 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 470-657-5827, steakandgrace.com

Wylie & Rum, the Caribbean restaurant in Reynoldstown, also launched a lunch menu. Promising quick service, lunch offerings include a jerk chicken bowl, salads, sandwiches and a burrito.

Wylie & Rum Island Grill. 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com

Divan Resaurant & Bar has introduced brunch service in Midtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Divan)

Divan Restaurant & Bar, located in Midtown Atlanta’s prominent “castle,” has introduced a brunch menu from new chef Christian Evans. The restaurant moved from its original Buckhead location to Midtown in 2023, according to a representative.

Divan Restaurant & Bar. 87 15th St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3989, divanatlanta.com

The Distillery of Modern Art will begin offering whiskey tours next month. Beginning May 18, three tours will be offered each Sunday, showing off DoMA’s whiskey distilling and aging processes. Tours cost $50, are limited to 15 people and last about 45 minutes. Each tour includes a whiskey flight with eight half-ounce samples.

Distillery of Modern Art. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com

The Southern Proper Hospitality Group has introduced new spring menus across its entire lineup of restaurants, including Chido & Padre’s, Gypsy Kitchen, Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, Ocean & Acre, the Big Ketch Saltwater Grill and the Southern Gentleman.

Big Bad Breakfast, the chain from James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence, will open a location in the former Cultivate space on Howell Mill Road, according to Tomorrow’s News Today. Representatives for the restaurant have not responded to the AJC’s request for more information.

Restaurant openings

Utopia Lounge will open Saturday evening at Underground Atlanta with a ribbon-cutting at 7 p.m. The Latin-fusion restaurant will offer daytime service but the sci-fi themed interior creates a club-like ambience. The menu will feature “interactive guest experiences” like wagyu beef served on hot stones, according to a news release.

Utopia Lounge. 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. instagram.com/utopialoungeatl

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand in Flowery Branch, opened Wednesday. The coffee chain claims to offer more than 20,000 unique drink combinations. At Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, 7 Brew donated $1,500 to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

7 Brew Coffee. 3449 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch. 479-358-9274, 7brew.com

