New chefs land at two hotel restaurants and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

A fellow Le Cordon Bleu Pittsburgh alumnus, Brian Martin, landed the executive head chef job at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead, the hotel home to rooftop restaurant Tesserae and the Dirty Rascal Room event space.

Wetshtein has 25 years of culinary experience, including opening two Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group restaurants in Bahrain: Re Asian Cuisine and Blue Moon Lounge in the Four Seasons Hotel.

Martin graduated from Penn State with a business degree but got his start in the culinary field as a dishwasher at a Morton’s Steakhouse, according to a news release. After showing promise in the kitchen, Martin attended culinary school and later began his career in hotels at the Omni at the former CNN Center in Atlanta. He rose through the ranks at Hyatt to earn the top culinary job at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead, also a Hyatt hotel.

Tiny Lou’s. 789 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-485-0085, tinylous.com

Tesserae. 415 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-600-3500, tesseraeatlanta.com

Caribou Coffee’s Georgia resurgence

Caribou Coffee is planning to open eight new locations around metro Atlanta and North Georgia, according to company representatives. The new metro Atlanta locations will open in Covington, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Smyrna, Snellville and Woodstock. Other Caribou Coffee locations will open in Athens and Augusta. Caribou Coffee is headquartered in Minneapolis and opened its first Georgia location in 1995.

Big week for wine bars

Wine bars are having a moment. Explore why local restaurateurs are investing in the format now, and decide where to sip your next glass with full coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Other items of interest

Steak & Grace, the new steakhouse in Dunwoody, will launch its lunch service April 25. The menu will include more casual options, like a selection of hearty salads, sandwiches and a burger.

Steak & Grace. 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 470-657-5827, steakandgrace.com

Wylie & Rum, the Caribbean restaurant in Reynoldstown, also launched a lunch menu. Promising quick service, lunch offerings include a jerk chicken bowl, salads, sandwiches and a burrito.

Wylie & Rum Island Grill. 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com

Divan Restaurant & Bar, located in Midtown Atlanta’s prominent “castle,” has introduced a brunch menu from new chef Christian Evans. The restaurant moved from its original Buckhead location to Midtown in 2023, according to a representative.

Divan Restaurant & Bar. 87 15th St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3989, divanatlanta.com

The Distillery of Modern Art will begin offering whiskey tours next month. Beginning May 18, three tours will be offered each Sunday, showing off DoMA’s whiskey distilling and aging processes. Tours cost $50, are limited to 15 people and last about 45 minutes. Each tour includes a whiskey flight with eight half-ounce samples.

Distillery of Modern Art. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com

The Southern Proper Hospitality Group has introduced new spring menus across its entire lineup of restaurants, including Chido & Padre’s, Gypsy Kitchen, Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, Ocean & Acre, the Big Ketch Saltwater Grill and the Southern Gentleman.

Big Bad Breakfast, the chain from James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence, will open a location in the former Cultivate space on Howell Mill Road, according to Tomorrow’s News Today. Representatives for the restaurant have not responded to the AJC’s request for more information.

Restaurant openings

Utopia Lounge will open Saturday evening at Underground Atlanta with a ribbon-cutting at 7 p.m. The Latin-fusion restaurant will offer daytime service but the sci-fi themed interior creates a club-like ambience. The menu will feature “interactive guest experiences” like wagyu beef served on hot stones, according to a news release.

Utopia Lounge. 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. instagram.com/utopialoungeatl

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand in Flowery Branch, opened Wednesday. The coffee chain claims to offer more than 20,000 unique drink combinations. At Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, 7 Brew donated $1,500 to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

7 Brew Coffee. 3449 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch. 479-358-9274, 7brew.com

Busy Bee bringing famed fried chicken, Oprah’s fave catfish to Atlantic Station

Side Saddle Wine Saloon opens this month with cocktails, natural wines and shareable plates

