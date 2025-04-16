Food & Dining
Busy Bee bringing famed fried chicken, Oprah’s fave catfish to Atlantic Station

Second location will have expanded menu, full bar
Chicken wings, iced tea, fried chicken and a pork chop are among the Southern classics at Busy Bee Cafe. (Courtesy of Morgen Purcell/Lemon Brands 2020)
By
1 hour ago

Classic Atlanta soul food restaurant Busy Bee Cafe will open a second location in Atlantic Station next year.

The nearly 80-year-old restaurant, designated an American Classic by the James Beard Foundation, announced the new location on social media Wednesday afternoon. The second Busy Bee will land sometime in 2026, but the announcement did not provide a specific opening date or location.

Representatives for Atlantic Station said further information about the restaurant would be released Thursday.

According to Busy Bee’s announcement, the new cafe will feature indoor and outdoor seating, an expanded menu and a full bar.

The original Busy Bee Cafe opened in 1947 in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood. In recent years, the restaurant famous for its fried chicken has racked up national recognition. Two years before the Beard Foundation pronounced Busy Bee an American Classic in 2022, Food and Wine magazine named it one of Atlanta’s best classics restaurants.

Today, the restaurant is owned by Tracy Gates and her family, and it remains a gathering spot and tourist attraction. Vice President Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey appeared at Busy Bee during separate 2020 visits to Atlanta (Winfrey called the restaurant’s catfish the best she’s ever had), and rapper Killer Mike and Sen. Bernie Sanders famously stopped in together for a meal in 2016.

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

