Take advantage of the warmer weather at these open-air spots in metro Atlanta

12 patios, gardens and resort-like rooftops with food and drinks
Capolinea's outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. (Courtesy of Capolinea)
Capolinea's outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. (Courtesy of Capolinea) (Handout)
1 hour ago

After a long winter, Atlanta area residents can’t be blamed for craving a cocktail and a view. Here are some rooftop or open-air patios around the metro area.

Capolinea

Italian restaurant Capolinea, in the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, has a fourth-floor terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer skyline views of Mercedes-Benz Stadium that are photo-worthy. The outdoor dining area has plush chairs and tables, and the full menu is available, with such dishes as halibut crudo, beef carpaccio, pizza, ravioli d’anatra with braised duck and pickled Fresno chile and branzino.

159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4414, capolineaatlanta.com.

Drawbar's terrace at the Bellyard Hotel offers plenty of seating and a view of west Midtown. (Courtesy of Drawbar)

Drawbar

The Bellyard Hotel at the Interlock houses this third-floor restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace. Tables and plush seating provide room for 50 guests to sip on cocktails and munch on dishes that include drunken mussels, short ribs, seared rack of lamb and pomegranate-and-ginger-glaze salmon, all while taking in the west Midtown view.

1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com/dine/drawbar.

Floridaman, an outdoor bar and lounge, is located above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Breaker Breaker)

Floridaman

This 55-seat rooftop bar atop Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline has all the spring break vibes. Head to the walk-up bar to order beer, wine, Jell-O shots and cocktails, or grab a table and enjoy some Gulf Coast-inspired bites, including sliders, salads, roasted beet dip with veggies, chicken wings, smoked fish dip and peel-and-eat shrimp.

921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com/florida-man.

Grana's Piedmont Avenue location offers a rooftop patio. (Courtesy of Grana)

Grana

The Piedmont Avenue location of this casual Italian eatery includes a rooftop with string lights and plenty of seating. Guests can enjoy a menu of burrata toast, caprese, a meatball flight, pasta and pizza. And just in time for summer, the rooftop will play host to cocktail-making classes and other events.

1835 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-231-9000, granaatl.com/piedmont.

With a bocce court and outdoor bar, Indaco's open-air patio overlooks the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)

Indaco

The spacious patio of this Italian eatery offers a pleasant view of the Eastside Beltline below. The Amalfi Coast-inspired patio seats about 45, with covered and open-air dining options. And a built-in bocce court offers a mid-spritz diversion. During the week, Indaco also serves lunch through a counter-service window, and you can dine on the patio.

725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5183, indacorestaurant.com/location/indaco-atlanta-beltline.

Moonlight offers an indoor and outdoor rooftop bar at the Fourth hotel. (Courtesy of Matthew Williams)

Moonlight

This rooftop lounge is on the 16th floor of the Fourth hotel in the Old Fourth Ward and has a wraparound patio with views of the Atlanta skyline and Historic Fourth Ward Park. The interior is decked out in 1970s Italian midcentury modern design and the menu features such bites as lobster rolls, sea scallop aguachile, wild mushroom flatbread and a grilled cheese with smoked salmon. You also can get specialty cocktails as well as wine by the glass or the bottle.

800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8024, moonlightatlanta.com.

The Overstory rooftop space is on the ninth floor of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel in Duluth. (Courtesy of Overstory)

Overstory

Take the elevator to the ninth floor of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel, where you will find a spacious bar with wall-to-wall windows and three connected rooftop patios. Pair a craft cocktail with such dishes as octopus anticuchero, patacones, coconut chicken curry and ceviche. Brunch and brunch cocktails are served 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sundays.

6450 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-222-2880, overstoryrooftop.com.

Palo Santo's rooftop bar serves a Japanese-Mexican fusion menu. (Courtesy of Palo Santo)

Palo Santo

This sultry west Midtown Mexican restaurant offers a spacious rooftop with seating for up to 64 guests, an agave-focused bar and a Japanese-Mexican fusion menu. Expect shareable items such as nori tacos, sushi rolls and crispy rice. A DJ takes the stage after 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

955 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 678-944-8783, palosanto.restaurant.

St. Julep is located on the ninth floor of the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel. (Courtesy of St. Julep)

St. Julep

Head to the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel’s ninth floor for a colorful rooftop bar with views of Buckhead. The rooftop opens daily at 5 p.m. and sees a rotating schedule of DJs and themed parties. You can munch on such snacks as truffle fries, loaded nachos, tacos and sliders, and also enjoy photo-worthy cocktails.

374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, saintjulepatl.com.

Perched atop the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta’s 15th floor is Spaceman, an indoor-outdoor bar. (Courtesy of Spaceman)

Spaceman

Perched atop the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta’s 15th floor is Spaceman, an indoor-outdoor bar with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views of Buckhead and plenty of lounge seating. You can sit inside or outside and order from a selection of small bites, including short rib sliders, Parmesan fries, Caesar salad and chicken street tacos. Beer, wine and cocktails are available.

3301 Lenox Square Parkway NE, Atlanta. 470-763-4403, hyattcentricbuckheadrestaurantsatl.com/location/spaceman.

The Thompson Atlanta Buckhead hotel has Tesserae, a 4,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant and lounge. (Courtesy of Tesserae)

Tesserae

The Thompson Atlanta Buckhead hotel offers this 4,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant and lounge, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with such offerings as sesame milk bread buns, jumbo shrimp cocktail, soups and salads, mushroom risotto and filet mignon steak frites. The outdoor space features events throughout the week, including live music on Wednesdays and DJs on weekends.

415 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-600-3500, tesseraeatlanta.com.

Rosé and Rye's terrace offers views of Buckhead and even Stone Mountain. (Courtesy of Rosé and Rye)

Rosé and Rye

This cocktail lounge sits atop the Hotel Colee in Buckhead. The rooftop offers indoor seating and two outdoor terraces — one with views of downtown Atlanta and another with views of Buckhead and Stone Mountain. While Rosé and Rye specializes in cocktails, wine and beer, a menu from Hotel Colee offers such small bites as chicken wings, charcuterie boards, salads and flatbreads. On weekends, the venue presents DJs, as well as ticketed events and parties.

3377 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 678-500-3190, roseandryeatl.com.

