Over the past few weeks, Carson Demmond has had to throw her budget for 2025 out the window.
The owner of Rive Gauche Wine Co., a wine distributor in Stonecrest, is finding it increasingly hard to plan for the future amid a flurry of ever-changing announcements about tariffs on American trading partners. It’s difficult to make purchases when you don’t know how much that good is going to cost you by the time it lands, she said during a listening session Friday with other Atlanta-area wine distributors, importers and business owners hosted by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Lithonia Democrat.
“A company that I use for freight likened this [situation] to me as a game of chess where you’re playing against someone who’s unpredictable,” Demmond said during the session. “But also, you can’t see any of the pieces.”
The wine industry is one of dozens, if not hundreds, trying to navigate President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which have changed shape significantly over the past month.
On March 13, Trump threatened to impose a 200% charge on all wines, champagnes and alcoholic products from the European Union, a major exporter of wine to the U.S. Last week, he announced 10% blanket tariffs and higher individualized rates for specific countries, including the EU, which would be hit with 20% tariffs. On Wednesday, Trump paused the country-specific tariffs for 90 days, causing further confusion.
Whether it’s 10%, 20% or even higher, businesses in the wine supply chain facing tariffs will likely have to absorb increased costs or pass them on to consumers. This is not easy for companies already operating on razor-thin profit margins.
“You don’t become millionaires in this industry,” said Pat Hiley, the director of global wine operations for importer Integrity Wines. “You live richly, but you don’t get rich doing it.”
To get ahead of the tariffs, some importers have brought in products preemptively and are stocked with inventory. Some distributors, such as Phillip Stice of Doraville-based Specialty Wines, are taking advantage of this inventory and spending more on European wines than those produced in California or Oregon. Others have stopped ordering product entirely and have resorted to other cost-cutting measures, like laying off parts of their staff.
Mike Coghlan, the owner of Norcross-based distributor Avant Partir, said during the session that he built a “cash cushion” after Trump came into office so he would have the funds to buy inventory before tariffs were imposed.
“Trump telegraphed what he wanted to do, we just didn’t know when, where and how much,” Coghlan said.
The uncertainty puts further strain on an industry already reeling from slumped sales. In 2024, American wine sales declined 6%, according to data from industry group SipSource. A number of reasons are behind this, including a smaller share of Americans drinking alcohol, tightened budgets and the availability of a wider variety of drink options.
This isn’t the first time the wine industry has had to navigate tariffs under Trump. In 2019, the U.S. imposed a tariff of 25% on non-sparkling wines from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. At the time, Demmond was afraid that it would put Rive Gauche out of business, but the company survived.
With this new round of tariffs, everyone seems to be willing to help with the financial burden, Demmond said. Wineries and freight forwarders are offering discounts to alleviate some of the pain so that everyone can stay in business.
“The first round of tariffs, it took a little bit of time for people to come on board with that scenario,” Demmond said. “This time, they already had a plan in place because we lived through it. That’s at least been a silver lining.”
There is not enough domestic supply to replace all European imported wines, Demmond said. It’s an agricultural product, so to get the product in the bottle, new vineyards need to be planted, and it will take years for a vine to come to maturity to harvest for wine. By the time it would take to replace the volume of what the U.S. is importing from Europe, every distributor would be out of business before the volume would exist.
“I just live with a constant anxiety now,” Demmond said. “We’re losing sleep.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Elliott Brady
Your next glass of wine might be more expensive
With the threat of higher tariffs looming, the impact on the wine business could be a long-term one for wine lovers in the Atlanta area.
Featured
Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.
These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub
According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say
‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says