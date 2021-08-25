Ground-breaking launches 370 luxury residences in Atlanta’s future

Located at the corner of Spring Street and 10th Street NW, the project will serve as the first phase of a 4.09-acre master-planned mixed-use development led by Portman, located in Atlanta’s Midtown. 1000 Spring will include 370 residential units as well as 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Once completed, the development will introduce stylish new residences, modern amenities, and carefully curated street-level retailers to support the local fabric of the neighborhood. The larger development plan will also feature a 525,000 square foot Class A office building and one of Atlanta’s architecturally historic sites, H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel.