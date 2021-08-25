Ground-breaking launches 370 luxury residences in Atlanta’s future

Portman Residential, a new real estate development company affiliated with longstanding Atlanta-based Portman Holdings (Portman) along with National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (National), an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core investment strategy, developing and managing large-scale urban commercial and multifamily projects on behalf of its clients, recently broke ground on a multifamily project, 1000 Spring, according to a press release.
Located at the corner of Spring Street and 10th Street NW, the project will serve as the first phase of a 4.09-acre master-planned mixed-use development led by Portman, located in Atlanta’s Midtown. 1000 Spring will include 370 residential units as well as 11,000 square feet of retail space.
Once completed, the development will introduce stylish new residences, modern amenities, and carefully curated street-level retailers to support the local fabric of the neighborhood. The larger development plan will also feature a 525,000 square foot Class A office building and one of Atlanta’s architecturally historic sites, H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel.
With its landmark designation, the adaptive reuse historic home will become a venue with a food and beverage focus, including the new 225-key hotel.
