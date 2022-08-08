ajc logo
X

Renderings released for historic Midtown funeral home’s redevelopment

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Spring Quarter, a three-tower project in Midtown, will transform the H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel site.

A chapel that once held funerals for Atlanta mayors and icons is about to get a facelift and some much taller company.

Portman Holdings released new renderings Monday of its three-tower development that will surround and revitalize H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel’s site in Midtown.

Portman bought the property a few years ago, and has been planning for future development, which is still years away from completion. But the renderings give a peek at what the funeral home site will look like surrounded by a towering office building, a luxury apartment complex, a hotel and retail space.

The development, named Spring Quarter, will become a new Midtown landmark. The land is already at the highest elevation in the area, and there are currently no tall buildings near it.

Combined ShapeCaption
Aerial photo of H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel at 1020 Spring Street NW on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The 91-year-old Midtown mortuary will be converted into an entertainment and food space as part of an Atlanta developer’s plans to build a mixed-used property that includes residential, office and hotel space. The property was designated a historic landmark in 2018. Atlanta-based developer Portman Holdings purchased the property in December.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Aerial photo of H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel at 1020 Spring Street NW on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The 91-year-old Midtown mortuary will be converted into an entertainment and food space as part of an Atlanta developer’s plans to build a mixed-used property that includes residential, office and hotel space. The property was designated a historic landmark in 2018. Atlanta-based developer Portman Holdings purchased the property in December.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Aerial photo of H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel at 1020 Spring Street NW on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The 91-year-old Midtown mortuary will be converted into an entertainment and food space as part of an Atlanta developer’s plans to build a mixed-used property that includes residential, office and hotel space. The property was designated a historic landmark in 2018. Atlanta-based developer Portman Holdings purchased the property in December.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Located at 1020 Spring Street, the chapel’s doors were open from 1928 until 2020. The H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill chapel held funeral services for numerous famous Atlantans, including Margaret Mitchell, and mayors Ivan Allen and William Hartsfield. The land is a historic landmark, so the main building, the front lawn and the north garden are protected.

ExploreMixed-use towers planned for iconic Spring Hill chapel site in Midtown

The 4-acre property was purchased in 2019 for about $40 million by Portman, and the company was quick to announce its plans to redevelop the historic land. The project consists of a 25-story office tower, a 370-unit residential office building named Sora at Spring Quarter, a 225-room hotel and about 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Portman broke ground on the apartment building last year, and it’s currently under construction. The office tower is also expected to begin construction later this year, and the entire project should be finished by the third quarter of 2025.

ExploreNew development near Krog aims to seamlessly connect to Beltline

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 14h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
1h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
51m ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2h ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
1h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Mayor Dickens encourages metro-wide partnership to ‘reimagine public safety’
2h ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2h ago
Ex-NFL, Georgia Tech star’s autopsy points to seizure disorder, reports say
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
7h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top