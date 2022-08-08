Renderings released for historic Midtown funeral home’s redevelopment

Located at 1020 Spring Street, the chapel’s doors were open from 1928 until 2020. The H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill chapel held funeral services for numerous famous Atlantans, including Margaret Mitchell, and mayors Ivan Allen and William Hartsfield. The land is a historic landmark, so the main building, the front lawn and the north garden are protected.

The 4-acre property was purchased in 2019 for about $40 million by Portman, and the company was quick to announce its plans to redevelop the historic land. The project consists of a 25-story office tower, a 370-unit residential office building named Sora at Spring Quarter, a 225-room hotel and about 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Portman broke ground on the apartment building last year, and it’s currently under construction. The office tower is also expected to begin construction later this year, and the entire project should be finished by the third quarter of 2025.