Renderings released for historic Midtown funeral home’s redevelopment

A chapel that once held funerals for Atlanta mayors and icons is about to get a facelift and some much taller company.
Portman Holdings released new renderings Monday of its three-tower development that will surround and revitalize H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel’s site in Midtown.
Portman bought the property a few years ago, and has been planning for future development, which is still years away from completion. But the renderings give a peek at what the funeral home site will look like surrounded by a towering office building, a luxury apartment complex, a hotel and retail space.
The development, named Spring Quarter, will become a new Midtown landmark. The land is already at the highest elevation in the area, and there are currently no tall buildings near it.
Located at 1020 Spring Street, the chapel’s doors were open from 1928 until 2020. The H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill chapel held funeral services for numerous famous Atlantans, including Margaret Mitchell, and mayors Ivan Allen and William Hartsfield. The land is a historic landmark, so the main building, the front lawn and the north garden are protected.
The 4-acre property was purchased in 2019 for about $40 million by Portman, and the company was quick to announce its plans to redevelop the historic land. The project consists of a 25-story office tower, a 370-unit residential office building named Sora at Spring Quarter, a 225-room hotel and about 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
Portman broke ground on the apartment building last year, and it’s currently under construction. The office tower is also expected to begin construction later this year, and the entire project should be finished by the third quarter of 2025.
About the Author