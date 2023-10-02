Japanese restaurant Yuji to open next year at Junction Krog District on the Beltline

Atlanta restaurateur Alex Kinjo has announced plans to open yet another restaurant in metro Atlanta, this time off the Eastside Beltline.

Yuji will open in summer 2024 in the Junction Krog District development at the corner of Irwin Street and Auburn Avenue and across from Krog Street Market.

Named for Kinjo’s best friend, Yuji Matsumoto, Yuji will be an “innovative, Japanese-modern restaurant... with a Kaiseki-inspired menu with fresh and seasonal dishes,” according to a press release. Kaiseki a traditional multi-course dinner typically served with sake, has roots in Kyoto, Japan.

Yuji will be connected to Junction Krog District’s public porch that fronts the Beltline and will include two outdoor, pedestrian-accessible bars. The space will feature a 1,670-square-foot patio with cocktails, beer and sake on draft, including private label sake from the Kizakura product line owned by Yuji Matsumoto’s family. Yuji will also have a walk-up window with a touchscreen display for to-go orders.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Yuji Credit: Courtesy of Yuji

Inside, the restaurant will feature Japanese wallpaper and Hinoki wood accents.

This will be the latest in a growing list of Atlanta restaurants for Kinjo, who recently opened Yakitori Kona in Virginia-Highland and also owns MF Sushi in Inman Park, Mai Kitchen in Virginia-Highland, Kinjo Room and La Lau in west Midtown and Nam Kitchen in Sandy Springs.

Junction Krog District comes from developer Portman and will also be home to a second location of Buckhead Italian restaurant Yeppa & Co. Above the ground-floor retail concepts are 135,000 square feet of office space and a public porch, which will host live music and pop-up bars in the coming weeks.

Adjacent to Junction Krog District, Portman recently purchased 1.3 acres where the firm will plan a second phase for the project. Portman, which was founded by local architect and developer John C. Portman Jr., is also working on Spring Quarter in Midtown, a three-building development with residential, office and retail space, and is revamping the Amsterdam Walk development near Piedmont Park.

In other recent Eastside Beltline restaurant news, Indaco will open this week, Painted Park is set to debut in the coming weeks and Butter & Cream will be closing its Beltline location.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.