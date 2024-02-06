Make your Super Bowl party touchdown-worthy with these recipes

Chili

Get your veggies and quell your hunger pangs with this recipe for vegetarian buffalo chili.

In a hurry? Try this recipe for classic chili that’ll be ready in 30 minutes.

Give your chili a twist with this recipe for pork green chili.

Give a nod to the Lone Star State with these recipes for Texas-style chili.

Get cozy with this recipe for white chicken chili that you can make in a hurry.

Even omnivores will appreciate this recipe for Four Alarm Three Bean Chili.

Chicken wings

Try this recipe for chicken wings with maple syrup, a nice change from your typical teriyaki marinade.

The broiler is a secret weapon in this recipe for 30-minute lemon pepper wings.

Check out five ways to cook chicken wings — including baked, fried and grilled — and five ideas for sauces, including creamy dill and honey soy.

Give your wings a Persian twist with this recipe from Zafron Restaurant in Sandy Springs.

You can amp up the heat or keep it mild with this recipe for Mahogany-style wings from Ocean Catering Company.

Hummus

Delbar owner Fares Kargar shared this recipe for a classic version of hummus

Try these tasty hummus spinoffs including black-eyed pea and lamb varieties from chefs like Jason Hill of Atlanta restaurant Wisteria and Joe Yonan, author of the cookbook “Cool Beans.”

Turn snacktime into a meal with this quick recipe for hummus with sumac chickpea.

Jackie Hardin, granddaughter of Richard Thomas who founded R. Thomas Deluxe Grill back in 1985, was happy to share the restaurant’s hummus recipe.

Guacamole, Queso and Salsa

Eddie Hernandez, the executive chef at Taqueria del Sol, offers his recipes for chunky Mexican-style guacamole and jalapeno-cheese dip from his cookbook “Turnip Greens & Tortillas.”

Give your guacamole a gourmet spin with this recipe for butternut squash guacamole from Atlanta restaurant Alma Cocina.

Spice things up with the recipe for the chipotle salsa from Willy’s Mexicana Grill.

Impress guests with this recipe for fire-roasted tomato salsa from Superica.

Other dips and snacks

Treat your guests with this recipe for warm crab dip from Glenn’s Kitchen in Atlanta.

Want to snack without the extra calories? Check out these low-fat recipes for seven-layer dip, makeover spinach and artichoke dip and BBQ meatballs.

If you want to impress your guests, you don’t have to start from scratch. Here are four ways to improve upon store-bought products with sweet and salty hummus, better pesto crostini and punched-up prepared bruschetta.

Midtown restaurant Einstein’s has closed, but it lives in with this recipe for old-school artichoke dip.

The onion dip from Epicurean Cafe in Duluth makes for a satisfying game-day snack.

Try this recipe for beef ragu crostone to keep your guests full through the end of the game.

