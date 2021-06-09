RECIPE: Make Delbar’s Hummus

We love the food at our neighborhood restaurant, Delbar. Their hummus is the best I have ever had! Could you get the recipe? — Patricia Fisher, Atlanta
Delbar owner Fares Kargar shared this recipe for a classic version of hummus. He reminds us that tahini, an essential part of the recipe, separates when it is in your pantry. Be sure to stir it thoroughly before measuring out the 1/2 cup needed here.
One key to achieving the perfect texture for hummus is to cook the garbanzo beans until they are very soft. Don’t skip this step. Once they are drained and cooled, remove the skins off the beans. It’s a finicky step, but another way to make sure the hummus is as smooth as possible. We use a simple, low-tech method, pinching each cooked bean between our fingers.
You can sometimes find roasted garlic at the grocery store, but it’s easy to make. Heat your oven to 400 degrees, cut the top off a whole head of garlic, put it on foil and drizzle with olive oil, then wrap it up and bake for 30 minutes. Check to see if garlic is soft, and continue cooking until it reaches the stage you prefer. Squeeze the roasted garlic to remove the cloves from their papery skin. Store extra roasted garlic in the refrigerator; it will keep for about two weeks.
In this photo, the hummus is garnished with roasted garbanzo beans.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 1/2 pound dry garbanzo beans
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 cloves roasted garlic
- 1 small clove fresh garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or as needed
- 1/2 cup tahini (Delbar uses organic tahini)
- 2 tablespoons ice water, plus more as needed
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- Sumac, for garnish
- Flatbread, walnuts, herbs such as mint and quartered radishes, for serving
- In a large saucepan, cover the garbanzo beans with water and bring to a boil. Cook until beans look bloated and their skins are falling off. This can take 2 hours or more depending on how old the dried beans are. Keep an eye on the water level to be sure the beans stay covered while cooking and add more water if needed. When properly cooked, the beans should be very soft. Drain into a colander and let cool. Peel and discard the skins. Return the beans to colander to drain completely.
- In the bowl of a food processor, combine lemon juice, roasted garlic, fresh garlic and salt. Pulse until garlic is finely chopped, then let the mixture rest about 10 minutes. Add tahini and blend until mixture is thick and creamy, about 2 minutes. With processor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons ice water. Stop processor and scrape down sides. Add 1/2 cup olive oil and process until mixture until is very smooth, about 2 minutes. Add cumin and cooked garbanzo beans and process again until mixture is very creamy, about 2 minutes. Add more ice water by the tablespoon to reach your preferred texture. Taste for seasoning. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- When ready to serve, spoon hummus into serving bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sumac. Serve with flatbread, walnuts, herbs and radishes. Makes 3 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 43 calories (percent of calories from fat, 62), 1 gram protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 20 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Delbar Middle Eastern, 870 Inman Village Parkway, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com.
