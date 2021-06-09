RECIPE: Make Delbar’s Hummus

Delbar owner Fares Kargar shared this recipe for a classic version of hummus. He reminds us that tahini, an essential part of the recipe, separates when it is in your pantry. Be sure to stir it thoroughly before measuring out the 1/2 cup needed here.

One key to achieving the perfect texture for hummus is to cook the garbanzo beans until they are very soft. Don’t skip this step. Once they are drained and cooled, remove the skins off the beans. It’s a finicky step, but another way to make sure the hummus is as smooth as possible. We use a simple, low-tech method, pinching each cooked bean between our fingers.