5:30 Challenge: Make this hummus to turn snacktime into a meal

If I want to expend additional effort, I’ll whip up a batch of quick homemade hummus in a food processor, adding more protein and substance to dinner. Pouring in what may look like excessive amounts of tahini and good extra-virgin olive oil makes for an extra flavorful dip; adding cold water and running the processor for a few more minutes will turn the hummus silky smooth.

I like to dress up my hummus slightly more than the standard chickpea-tahini-garlic combination by crisping a portion of the chickpeas in olive oil, garlic and tangy sumac. These, and the oil in which they’re sauteed, are poured into the center of the hummus before serving to make a dip within a dip.