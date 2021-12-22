RECIPE: Make Alma Cocina’s Butternut Squash Guacamole

Alma Cocina’s Butternut Squash Guacamole 1/2 cup Guacamole (recipe follows)

2 teaspoons Roasted Butternut Squash (recipe follows)

1 teaspoon Chipotle Sauce (recipe follows)

1 teaspoon Pepitas (recipe follows)

Crumbled queso fresco, for garnish Place Guacamole on serving plate and top with Roasted Butternut Squash. Drizzle with Chipotle Sauce and garnish with Pepitas and queso fresco. Serves 1. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 302 calories (percent of calories from fat, 72), 5 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams fiber, 26 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 3 milligrams cholesterol, 507 milligrams sodium.

Guacamole

For the best color, prepare the guacamole just before serving.

Guacamole 2 medium Haas avocados

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon chopped red onion

1 teaspoon minced serrano pepper, with seeds

1 teaspoon chopped tomato

1/2 teaspoon salt In a medium bowl, combine the avocado flesh with lime juice, cilantro, onion, serrano, tomato and salt. Stir together and taste for seasoning. Makes 1 1/4 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 36 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated), no cholesterol, 49 milligrams sodium.

Roasted Butternut Squash

The finished dish as served at Alma Cocina uses only a few teaspoons of roasted squash. You can certainly add more, or use the remainder of the roasted squash cubes as a side dish for another meal.

Roasted Butternut Squash 1 (1-pound) butternut squash, peeled

1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut squash in half and remove the seeds and stringy flesh. Reserve seeds for the Pepitas recipe. Cut squash flesh into 1/4-inch cubes and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with honey and olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange seasoned squash on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until tender, about 15 minutes until just golden brown. Set aside and let cool. Makes 3 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per 1/2 cup: 70 calories (percent of calories from fat, 30), 1 gram protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated), no cholesterol, 23 milligrams sodium.

Pepitas

Make this at the same time you are roasting the butternut squash cubes. The volume of seeds will depend on the size of your squash. Our 1-pound squash yielded 1/4 cup shelled seeds.

Pepitas 1/4 cup reserved butternut squash seeds, well rinsed and shelled

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine squash seeds, olive oil and chili powder. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Arrange seeds on a rimmed baking sheet and roast 8 minutes or until crisp. Let cool. Makes 1/4 cup. Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 179 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), 9 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 15 milligrams sodium.

Chipotle Sauce 1 (7-ounce) can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon agave syrup

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt In the pitcher of a blender or bowl of a food processor, puree peppers and sauce with agave syrup and lime juice. Season to taste with salt. Makes 1 cup. Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 18 calories (percent of calories from fat, 31), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated), no cholesterol, 38 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Alma Cocina, 3280 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-873-4676, alma-atlanta.com.

