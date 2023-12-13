Recipe: Make Glenn’s Kitchen’s Warm Crab Dip

My husband surprised me for our anniversary this year with a weekend trip to the historic Glenn Hotel in downtown Atlanta. We visited Glenn’s Kitchen, the restaurant on-site, twice during our stay and I ordered the warm crab dip both times. You can really taste the Asiago cheese and fresh crabmeat. I would like to be able to make this recipe at home. Will the chef share the recipe? Many thanks! — M. Adams, Macon

When executive chef Matthew Deckard sent this recipe, he explained its place on the Glenn’s Kitchen menu. “This menu item came from my experience in Charleston and the seafood culture there. This is a great sharable dish that pleases all palates.”

At the restaurant, this starter is served in individual ovenproof ramekins so it stays warm until the last bit is scooped up. At home, heat it in a presentation-worthy baking dish so it can go directly to the table after it cools for a few minutes. If you’re making this for a party, the recipe can be doubled or tripled easily.