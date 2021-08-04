RECIPE: Broiler is secret weapon for 30-minute lemon pepper wings

The solution came when I started playing with my broiler settings. Instead of the relatively gentle heat from the oven, the direct heat from the broiler can accomplish baking and crisping in a fraction of the time.

Use the low heat setting on the broiler to avoid burning the skin of the chicken; it will still be hot enough to cook the wings in 20 minutes. To further crisp and lightly char the skin, finish the wings under high heat in the final minutes of cooking. This method won’t result in crispy skin on all sides as with fried wings, but the side nearest to the broiler will provide plenty of crunchy contrast to the wings’ moist interior; indeed with this quick-cooking method, you won’t run the risk of drying out the wings with an extended baking time.