RECIPES: Party planning? Invite the saffron

“Something like Kashk Bademjoon (eggplant spread) can be entirely made ahead of time and served at room temperature, or put into the oven and warmed up. Same thing with the kebabs and wings. Marinate the meat ahead of time, then skewer it and grill just before, or as your guests arrive. That grilled meat will fill the air with mouthwatering aroma. You can also grill the kebabs and wings ahead of time, then warm them just before it’s time to serve,” said Teimori.

Most importantly, he stresses that a party is not the time to test out complicated dishes. His three recipes are easy to make, each taking just a few minutes to prep, but full of surprising flavor that will intrigue your guests.

RECIPES

These recipes were provided by Peter Teimori of Zafron Restaurant in Sandy Springs. The wings and Kashk Bademjoon appear as starters on the restaurant menu while the kebabs are offered as an item on the “feast” menu with three-quarters of a pound of beef in each entree. All three recipes include saffron stamens. If you don’t have a spice grinder, you can process the saffron using a mortar and pestle or rolling pin.

Scale up the recipes according to the size of your guest list.

Zafron Wings

Chicken wings are a perennial party favorite, and these wings, with their combination of brightly flavored marinade and time on the grill, will be a crowd-pleaser.

Zafron Wings get a big hit of citrus flavor from the combination of lemon and lime juice in the marinade. Teimori recommends using both fruits as each provides a different nuance.

The marinade for these wings also includes hot sauce. At the restaurant, the marinade is made with Zafron’s hot sauce, a combination of saffron, citrus juice, onion, tomato and ginger. Teimori said his customers love it and preorder it to buy by the pint, and it’s served as a sauce for the finished wings, but he finds the sauce so spicy he cannot eat it. Choose the hot sauce you will use by gauging the heat level your guests will tolerate.

When setting up for your party, don’t forget to provide a place for your guests to discard their chicken bones.

Beef Shish Kebabs

Kebabs are excellent finger food, and few people can resist the combination of a flavorful marinade and the char that comes from cooking meat on the grill. Teimori suggests the marinade in this recipe would work just as well for chicken, lamb or pork kebabs.

Kashk Bademjoon

Every party menu should include a flavorful dip or spread. This eggplant spread may remind you of baba ghanoush, but with different seasonings. Set it out in a bowl with a platter of sliced bell pepper, carrot sticks and triangles of pita.

The dish is named for kashk, a thick liquid made from strained yogurt or buttermilk. Kashk can be found in jars at stores carrying Persian or Iranian groceries. Sour cream can be used as a more readily available substitute.

Eggplant can soak up a surprising amount of oil when sauteed. Cook the eggplant on the first side, then turn and let it release some of the oil as the second side browns. Then be sure to drain the eggplant before assembling the dish so the final spread is not laden with olive oil.

1 teaspoon saffron stamens

2 tablespoons hot water

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 Japanese eggplants (about 1 1/4 pounds total), stems removed and peeled

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons dried mint

1/3 teaspoon Morton’s kosher salt

Pinch of pepper

1/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt

3 tablespoons kashk or low-fat sour cream

Flatbread or pita, for serving

Use a spice grinder to process the saffron stamens into powder. In a small bowl, combine water and saffron powder and stir until saffron is dissolved. Let sit until needed.

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with paper towels and place next to the cooktop.

Cut each eggplant in half lengthwise, and then cut each half into 3 equal pieces. Working in batches, add eggplant pieces and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes, then turn and cook until completely tender, about 2 minutes, and some of the oil is released back into the skillet. Remove slices to first prepared baking sheet. Continue until all eggplant has been cooked, adding additional olive oil as needed. (You will need at least 1/4 cup olive oil to cook all of the eggplant, as well as the onions.)

Leaving any remaining oil in skillet, and adding more olive oil if needed, add the onion and cook over medium heat until the slices are golden brown, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Use a slotted spoon to move onions to the second baking sheet.

Leaving any remaining oil in the skillet, reduce heat to low and add mint. Cook, stirring constantly for 2 minutes, until mint has crisped. Remove skillet from heat and stir in salt and pepper.

Move cooked eggplant to a large bowl. Stir in saffron mixture. Use your hands to squeeze and mash the eggplant so it has a smooth texture with some small chunks. Move to a serving bowl. Top with mint mixture.

In a small bowl, stir together yogurt and kashk or sour cream. Drizzle over eggplant, then top with browned onions. Serve warm or at room temperature with flatbread or pita.

To make ahead, allow eggplant/saffron mixture to cool, then cover bowl and refrigerate. Put cooked onions in a separate bowl, cover and leave at room temperature for up to 1 day. Move mint mixture to a small bowl, cover and leave at room temperature for up to 1 day. Stir together yogurt and kashk, cover bowl and refrigerate. When ready to serve, remove eggplant and yogurt mixtures from the refrigerator. This can be done up to an hour ahead of time. Assemble dish as in steps above and serve at room temperature.

Makes 2 1/2 cups.

Per 1/4 cup: 51 calories (percent of calories from fat, 55), 1 gram protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 2 milligrams cholesterol, 46 milligrams sodium.

