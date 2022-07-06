BreakingNews
RECIPE: 4 ways to improve store-bought dips and spreads

Turn good-enough into gourmet by adding "secret" ingredients to store-bought dips and spreads. Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Turn good-enough into gourmet by adding "secret" ingredients to store-bought dips and spreads. Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

KITCHEN CURIOUS
By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Continuing my quest to keep bellies full and the kitchen cool this summer, I’m serving appetizers for dinner. It’s as easy as breakfast for dinner, but you pretend you’re at a party — and not, you know, feeding semi-feral family members their 11th meal of the day. Even better, make the following recipes and bring them to an actual party. Either way, use these secrets to elevate store-bought dips and spreads from good-enough to gourmet.

More is more

The easiest way to improve a prepared spread is to read the ingredients on the package, then add more using the freshest you can find. Try: chopped cilantro, real lime juice, or a diced jalapeno in prepared guacamole.

Add an acid

Not sure what your spread needs? A squeeze of citrus (don’t forget oranges!), a flavored vinegar or pickle juice will add a layer of light, bright flavor. Try: a splash of champagne vinegar in black bean dip.

Pair sweet with savory

Diced fruit provides contrast to store-bought savory spreads. Fresh sweet mint adds dimension to jarred pesto and chimichurri. Try: hummus topped with fresh apples or dried apricots.

Embrace umami

No matter where you stand on anchovies, anchovy paste adds impressive umami flavor to everything from tomato salsa to nacho cheese dip. If you have a fish allergy or adhere to a vegetarian diet, substitute soybean-based miso paste instead. Try: anchovy paste in store-bought marinara dipping sauce.

Sweet and Salty Hummus
  • 1 10-ounce container prepared plain hummus
  • 1 ounce dried apricots (about 4), finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons roasted chickpeas
  • Sprinkle apricots and chickpeas on top of the humus. Serve with toast or crudites. Makes 1 1/4 cups.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per 2-tablespoon serving: 75 calories (percent of calories from fat, 33), 2 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 70 milligrams sodium.

Better Pesto Crostini
  • 1/4 cup jarred basil pesto
  • 1/4 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 12 crostini or crackers
  • 12 fresh mozzarella pearls (smallest balls)
  • Pour the jarred pesto into a mixing bowl, and stir until any separated oils are recombined. Add the anchovy paste and lemon juice and stir again.
  • Spread 1 teaspoon of pesto on each crostini. Top with fresh mozzarella. Serve immediately. Makes 12 crostini.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 183 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 6 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 7 milligrams cholesterol, 403 milligrams sodium.

Look for prepared tomato bruschetta among refrigerated produce at grocery stores.

Punched-Up Prepared Bruschetta
  • 1 cup prepared tomato bruschetta
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • 12 crostini or crackers
  • In a medium bowl, combine the tomato bruschetta, vinegar and mint. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the tomato mixture onto each crostini. Serve immediately. Makes 12 crostini.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 147 calories (percent of calories from fat, 31), 3 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 5 grams total fat (1 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 348 milligrams sodium.
About the Author

Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

