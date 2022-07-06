RECIPE: 4 ways to improve store-bought dips and spreads

Pair sweet with savory

Diced fruit provides contrast to store-bought savory spreads. Fresh sweet mint adds dimension to jarred pesto and chimichurri. Try: hummus topped with fresh apples or dried apricots.

Embrace umami

No matter where you stand on anchovies, anchovy paste adds impressive umami flavor to everything from tomato salsa to nacho cheese dip. If you have a fish allergy or adhere to a vegetarian diet, substitute soybean-based miso paste instead. Try: anchovy paste in store-bought marinara dipping sauce.

Sweet and Salty Hummus 1 10-ounce container prepared plain hummus

1 ounce dried apricots (about 4), finely chopped

1 ounce dried apricots (about 4), finely chopped

2 tablespoons roasted chickpeas Sprinkle apricots and chickpeas on top of the humus. Serve with toast or crudites. Makes 1 1/4 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per 2-tablespoon serving: 75 calories (percent of calories from fat, 33), 2 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 70 milligrams sodium.

Better Pesto Crostini 1/4 cup jarred basil pesto

1/4 teaspoon anchovy paste

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

12 crostini or crackers

12 fresh mozzarella pearls (smallest balls) Pour the jarred pesto into a mixing bowl, and stir until any separated oils are recombined. Add the anchovy paste and lemon juice and stir again.

Spread 1 teaspoon of pesto on each crostini. Top with fresh mozzarella. Serve immediately. Makes 12 crostini. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 183 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 6 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 7 milligrams cholesterol, 403 milligrams sodium.

Look for prepared tomato bruschetta among refrigerated produce at grocery stores.

Punched-Up Prepared Bruschetta 1 cup prepared tomato bruschetta

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

12 crostini or crackers In a medium bowl, combine the tomato bruschetta, vinegar and mint. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the tomato mixture onto each crostini. Serve immediately. Makes 12 crostini. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 147 calories (percent of calories from fat, 31), 3 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 5 grams total fat (1 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 348 milligrams sodium.

