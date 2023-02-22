RECIPE: Flavor-packed chili in a jiffy

Beyond the beans and meat, you’ll need to use ground chiles, some kind of tomato product and perhaps an aromatic vegetable, such as an onion or garlic. I keep things simple with a classic chili powder blend, which typically includes spices like cumin and oregano, in addition to dried mild and spicy chiles. For the tomato component, I find concentrated tomato paste to be the most impactful. Its deep sweetness and umami amplify the dish more than canned whole tomatoes would do on their own. In addition to the paste, I use a tomato-vegetable juice, such as V8, to bring the dish together. These juices contain aromatics in addition to tomatoes, and add the necessary liquid to turn the meat and beans into an actual chili. (To allow for flexibility in seasoning, it’s best to use low-sodium juice; you can always add more salt to the chili before serving if you need.)

The final touch for any chili is the toppings. I like to bring an assortment to the table so everyone can top their bowl to their liking.