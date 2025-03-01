Gluten-free pizza coming to Terminal South and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

Also on the menu are charcuterie, whipped feta, salads, sandwiches, a few pasta dishes and desserts. The sandwiches can be made gluten-free for an extra $3, and Bibliowicz said they’re working to source gluten-free pasta as well.

The beverage program will feature espresso drinks, beer and cocktails like a pistachio martini (vanilla vodka, pistachio liqueur, pistachio rim) and a chocolate orange espresso martini.

Feel Goods Pizza will be located in Terminal South’s Building Two across the street from Building One, which will house forthcoming food hall Switchman Hall. The 2,100-square-foot space will also have patio seating.

Bibliowicz is also the co-owner of Te Quiero Tacos which is slated to open in Switchman Hall, Stroll Coffee y Snacks in Midtown and Peoples Town Coffee Bar.

Terminal South is projected to open in the spring in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood at 1155 Hank Aaron Drive SE. It will be just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.

The 45,625-square-foot development features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures; Building One will be home to Switchman Hall, and Building Two will house Feel Goods Pizza. The development will also have retail and office space.

1155 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta. feelgoods.pizza

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Seafood Social East Credit: Courtesy of Seafood Social East

Surf and turf eatery Seafood Social East has opened in Decatur under executive chef Terry Farley who previously worked at Atlanta restaurants Copper Cove and Tulum Kitchen & Bar.

Located at 4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive, the menu will feature dishes like buffalo shrimp with blue cheese foam, deviled eggs topped with seafood, grilled lamb chops, snow crab clusters with corn medallions and potatoes, red snapper with mango pepper sauce and pickled vegetables, seafood pappardelle pasta and a few sandwiches and salads. A full bar serves beer, wine and cocktails.

The restaurant has an “eclectic, energizing and elevated” look, according to spokesperson Tia Culver, with bar and dining room seating, takeout and patio seating in the coming weeks.

Seafood Social East will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Sundays.

4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur. 678-404-5267, instagram.com/seafoodsocialeast

*****

Middle Eastern street food eatery Bezoria has opened its third Georgia location in Alpharetta at 3325 Old Milton Parkway.

The growing chain, which has locations in Cumberland Mall and Duluth, offers a menu of wraps and bowls with proteins like chicken and steak shawarma, lamb kefta, grilled shrimp, falafel and cauliflower. Diners can add hummus, rice and vegetables to the bowl, and there are specialty drinks like rosewater lemonade and blackberry tea.

Bezoria offers dining room seating for up to 58 guests and a drive-thru window. It is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays.

3325 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-935-5535, bezoria.com

*****

Mexican restaurant Rosa Highland has opened at 1190 North Highland Ave., in the former DBA Barbecue space.

DBA Barbecue closed its original Virginia-Highland location in 2024 but still has restaurants in Buckhead and Clarkston.

Rosa’s menu features cheese dip, guacamole, chicken flautas, soups and salads, tacos with fillings like carne asada, carnitas, chicken tinga and al pastor, fajitas, enchiladas and burritos. It also offers beer, wine and cocktails like margaritas, a paloma and a bees knees.

Rosa Highland is open 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

1190 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/rosa.highland

*****

Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s has opened a location in Duluth at 2210 Pleasant Hill Road. This is the restaurant’s sixth location in Georgia with another set to open March 11 in McDonough.

Raising Cane’s is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and serves a menu of fried chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw and Texas toast.

2110 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 478-257-9389, locations.raisingcanes.com/ga/duluth/2110-pleasant-hill-road

*****

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a restaurant known for fried chicken, will open a location at 2657 Panola Road in Lithonia on March 20. This will be its first Georgia location to serve breakfast.

Chef DePhon Robinson’s menu will include offerings like fried chicken, beef pizza puffs, fried green tomatoes, black eyed pea hummus, jerk chicken egg rolls, fried mozzarella cheese triangles and fried salmon bites. The breakfast menu will features dishes like peach cobbler French toast, breakfast burritos and salmon croquettes. There is will also be a full bar.

The 6,800-square-foot space will have seating for around 240 guests and a hookah bar. The decor features velvet gray booths and geometric 3D lights, according to a news release.

It will be open daily from 6:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar opened its flagship Atlanta location on Edgewood Avenue in 2012. Since then, it has added outposts in Marietta, Duluth and College Park.

2657 Panola Road, Lithonia. haroldschickenpanola.com

*****

Atlanta-based coffee company Kiid Coffee, founded by a Georgia Tech alum and his 8-year-old son, will be featured on Shark Tank March 7 at 8 p.m.

David Sanborn and his son Ethan created this coffee for kids which is nearly caffeine-free, sugar-free and contains vitamins, minerals and prebiotic fiber, according to its website. Tune in to watch the Sanborns present their creation to the Sharks.

*****

Vegan comfort food restaurant Unbelievegan is projected to open at 8040 Senoia Road in Fairburn in April, What Now Atlanta reports.

More metro Atlanta restaurant news

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

Chattabrewchee expands with the Hangar in Hapeville

Cuddlefish opens March 1 in Dunwoody with hand rolls and a takeaway market

Explore The ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.