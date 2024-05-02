When are the 2024 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?

It is graduation season, and colleges across metro Atlanta and Georgia are preparing for spring commencement ceremonies.
When is graduation for your college or university? Here is a selected list for 2024, with links for more details about each:
- May 1, 2 and 6: Georgia State University commencement ceremonies
- May 2: Georgia Perimeter College commencement ceremony
- May 2-4: Georgia Tech commencement ceremonies
- May 3, 4: Berry College commencement ceremonies
- May 3, 4: Clayton State University commencement ceremonies
- May 3, 4: Georgia College & State University commencement ceremonies
- May 3: Savannah State University. Slutty Vegan restaurant founder Pinky Cole Hayes will speak
- May 4: Albany State University. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. will speak.
- May 4, 11, 12, 13: Mercer University commencement ceremonies
- May 13: Emory University commencement ceremonies
- May 7, 8, 9, 10: Kennesaw State University commencement ceremonies
- May 7, 8, 9, 11: Georgia Southern University commencement ceremonies.
- May 7: Gwinnett Technical College commencement ceremony
- May 9, 10: University of Georgia commencement ceremonies
- May 9: Chattahoochee Technical College commencement ceremony
- May 11: Agnes Scott commencement ceremony
- May 10, 11: University of West Georgia commencement ceremony.
- May 18: Clark Atlanta University commencement ceremony
- May 18: Oglethorpe University commencement ceremony
- May 18: Morris Brown College commencement ceremony. Gospel music star Kirk Franklin will speak
- May 18: Morehouse School of Medicine commencement ceremony
- May 19: Spelman College commencement ceremony. Angela Bassett will be the speaker
- May 19: Morehouse College commencement ceremony. President Joe Biden will speak
- June 2: SCAD Atlanta commencement ceremony
