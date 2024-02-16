Stone Mountain Park’s new festival boasts ‘dino-mite entertainment’

Stone Mountain Park announced an all new festival dedicated to all things dinosaurs. Dino Fest will feature a bevy of fun activities highlighting prehistory’s most iconic reptiles.

“This unique festival promises a roaring good time for guests of all ages, with a lineup of dino-mite entertainment that will transport visitors back in time to the age of the dinosaurs,” the park said in a press release.

The festival will feature a lighted parade of “larger than life” prehistoric creatures making their way down the streets of Crossroads, a drone show, plus numerous other attractions.