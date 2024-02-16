Stone Mountain Park’s new festival boasts ‘dino-mite entertainment’

Stone Mountain Park announced an all new festival dedicated to all things dinosaurs. Dino Fest will feature a bevy of fun activities highlighting prehistory’s most iconic reptiles.
“This unique festival promises a roaring good time for guests of all ages, with a lineup of dino-mite entertainment that will transport visitors back in time to the age of the dinosaurs,” the park said in a press release.
The festival will feature a lighted parade of “larger than life” prehistoric creatures making their way down the streets of Crossroads, a drone show, plus numerous other attractions.
Those who have enjoyed the park’s various drone and light shows may be happy to know Dino Fest is bringing a themed show to the mountain.
The Dino Fest show will feature 250 drones, which will change colors and form animated presentations of prehistoric creatures. Just be sure not to leave before the fireworks.
Rounding out the evening, the festival will feature the Jurassic Bark Dog Show.
“The Puppy Pals, as seen on America’s Got Talent, will entertain guests in a fun action-packed show where rescue dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats,” the park said. “Guests won’t want to miss what these pups have in store in this fun dinosaur-themed show.”
Dino Fest will be open on weekends from March 16 through April 28, as well as weekdays April 1 through April 5. Tickets can be purchased here.
About the Author