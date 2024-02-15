The Atlanta Travel & Adventure Show returns with deals, destination ideas

Explore 3 beautiful places in Georgia you might not know about

Advance tickets purchased online come at two price points: $13 for one day and $20 for two days. Children 16 and under gain entry for free when accompanied by an adult, and visitors will have to bring their credit cards — cash will not be accepted. Tickets can be purchased here.

The show will take place 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE. For more information on directions and parking, visit here.

The event will feature thousands of experts who can help customize and plan trips by providing “the ‘inside knowledge’ so you can travel like a ‘local,” according to the website.

To keep up with it all, the Atlanta Travel & Adventure Show has included a floor plan featuring the locations of each day’s exhibitors. That can be found here.

Explore 5 romantic overnight getaways near Atlanta

The show will also feature more than 30 sessions to help visitors “travel like a rockstar.” And guest speakers from across the travel industry will provide tips and insightful stories.

Those looking to save during their next big trip can also visit numerous exhibitors for special show-only deals and specials.