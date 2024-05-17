Where can I find it: antique doll repair and fur coat dealer

Credit: ReMinkie' Credit: ReMinkie'

A: Contact Alec Alexander at Atlanta Furs, 1099 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, 404-875-3335. The shop has been in business for over 65 years and sells new and pre-owned furs. Atlanta Furs is open by appointment only, and services include fur repair, restyling, storage and cleaning. Check out www.atlantafurs.net for more information.

If you want to sell some of the coats but would like to have a memento of your mother’s furs, you could consider sending one to Rita Glosser at ReMinkie Memory Bears and Custom Keepsakes, 941-320-1222. She has been creating one-of-a-kind teddy bears, blankets, throws, pillows and keepsake quilts by recycling sentimental materials from fur coats and neckties to horse blankets and T-shirts for nearly 30 years. Glosser began her thriving cottage industry by creating her first memory bear from her mother’s mink because she didn’t want to part with the fur even though she had no interest in wearing it. Check out her website, reminkiebears.com, and you’ll find examples of her various teddy bears and other pieces, along with pricing information.

