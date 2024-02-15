Take to the skies in local, unforgettable hot air balloon experience

Explore 3 beautiful places in Georgia you might not know about

Those looking to enjoy a romantic flight for two can purchase private flights, while a group experience offers aless expensive, non-exclusive experience.

“Come see the scenery like you never have before,” the company’s website said. “A hot air balloon ride over North Georgia. When you take a hot air balloon ride with Balloons Over Georgia you will see the sites like never before. From your lofty perch you will see Lake Lanier, Stone Mountain, Kennesaw Mountain, the Atlanta skyline and the beginnings of the Blue Ridge and Appalachian mountain ranges to our north. Sometimes you might even get to watch deer run or fly with a red-tail hawk or the large cranes and blue herons that inhabit our local lakes, ponds and marsh areas.”

The balloons ascend anywhere from just above treetops to several thousand feet, according to the website. Non-exclusive flights cost $350 per person, while private flights are $475 per person.

“We may not be the cheapest flight service out there,” the company’s website said. “We are not trying to be. Our rates are based on what it actually costs us to operate a safe and professional, FULL TIME, fully insured, flight service, not what competitors charge.”