Podcast: Revisiting our first podcast interview with John Driskell Hopkins

Odette is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Odette is a perfect brindle bundle of love. This girl is a quiet sweet soul who finds any chance she gets to snuggle up for a belly rub. At a little over a year old, she knows cues like ‘sit’ ‘come’ and ‘paw’ and will happily keep learning if treats are involved. She also loves to take a stroll and meet new people. Odette is staying at the Fulton County Animal Shelter at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta.

