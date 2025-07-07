Visitor’s guide to The Battery for 2025 MLB All-Star Week

The game features players from both the National League and the American League. There’s also a week’s worth of celebratory events leading up to the game. Visitors traveling to Atlanta for the big event will want to explore The Battery, the area surrounding Truist Park, if they want to see all that’s on offer.

Things to do near Truist Park

Filled with shops, restaurants and bars, The Battery Atlanta is a 2.25 million square-foot mixed-use development that serves Truist Park’s visitors from right outside the stadium. If you’re visiting Atlanta for MLB All-Star Week, it’s the best place to start your Georgia adventures.

When visiting Truist Park, shops are never far. Fans looking for official Atlanta Braves merch will want to stop by the Braves Clubhouse Store, while the nearby Baseballism offers more general apparel for the baseball lifestyle. For more shopping opportunities at The Battery Atlanta, visit the shop directory at batteryatl.com/shop/.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable show, Live! at The Battery Atlanta always has something going, from watch parties to Professional Bull Riding on Throwdown Thursdays.

Don’t like big crowds? The Escape Game is an escape room adventure perfect for small groups of friends and family.

For more things to do at The Battery Atlanta, visit batteryatl.com/play/.

Of course, all that action is going to work up a mighty appetite. Luckily there are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat in the area.

Places to eat near Truist Park

If you want walls and walls of TVs, one of the newest eateries at The Battery Atlanta has your back: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. It’s a quintessential sports bar, so wings, sliders and beer are in high supply too.

Another recent entry to The Battery Atlanta is Battle & Brew, a gaming bar perfect for anyone interested in racking up a high score while they relax. Good Game is a nearby restaurant and bar, but what really sets it apart is its Topgolf swing suite.

If beer is what you’re after, then you may want to try out Yard House, where they have over 100 beers on tap. From H&F Burger to Garden & Gun Club, there’s a lot more on offer for when you’re hungry.

For more dining options at The Battery Atlanta, visit batteryatl.com/dine/.