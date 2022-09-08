ajc logo
Podcast: From May 2021, a conversation with Ilana Richards of Levity Farms

Levity Farms owner Ilana Richards tends to one of the variety of salad greens grown on the farm on April 6, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Levity Farms owner Ilana Richards tends to one of the variety of salad greens grown on the farm on April 6, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta. Here, I’m joined by Yvonne Zusel from the AJC’s food and dining team and our entertainment reporter Rodney Ho to talk about some of the week’s hot topics. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more of the new podcast format, which will include this and much more. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta.This week, we’ll hear from a Georgia farmer in a conversation that was part of our Georgia on My Plate series of stories in 2021.

Where does your food come from? Sure, ultimately, you might be getting it from a grocery store or maybe even a farmer’s market, but before it gets there, someone had to cultivate it, grow it, get it ready for that market. Last year, the AJC took a look at some of the Georgia folks providing our food with the Georgia on My Plate series. On this week’s podcast, we’ll revisit a conversation food, dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras had with Ilana Richards of Levity Farms in Madison. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Mushu is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Mushu is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Mushu is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Mushu is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and Dekalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Are you a fan of frequent cuddles and big slobbery kisses? Then you have to meet lovable hunk Mushu He’s one mushy teddy bear of a dog, and he is more than happy to make new friends with people and other pups. He may not know his own size, given his affinity for leaning the full weight of his body against his favorite humans, but that’s just his way of spreading the love. Three-year-old Mushu knows his basic cues, and can’t wait to discover all that life has to offer in a loving home of his own. Mushu is available to adopt or foster from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

