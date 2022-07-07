Podcast: From 2019, making biscuits with Carla Hall and Chadwick Boyd

Combined Shape Caption Krush is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Krush is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Krush is a good listener and ready to match your energy, especially if you need a hype-man. And, if you need some time to yourself, he’s always ready to entertain himself and wrestle with Old Faithful, his ever present and oldest frenemy, his big waggly tail. Two-year-old Krush is available to adopt or foster from the LifeLine Community Animal Center (3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta). He can’t wait to meet you.

