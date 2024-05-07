Stock Up: 3 treats that are easy to make

$10.99-$11.99 per 24-ounce box, $28.99 per three-box set. Available at curlysuescookies.com.

Credit: Wendy Gambino Credit: Wendy Gambino

Blueberry lavender pie filling

Lavender is trendy in the kitchen, but that’s not news to Wendy Gambino of Sweet Treat Cannery in Springfield, where the taste of lavender is combined with blueberries for a prepared pie filling. It’s such a great combination that the filling was a finalist in the 2023 University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition. Everything you need is in the jar. Just pour the contents into a 10-inch pastry pie shell and bake. Or, you can go rogue and turn the pie filling into cobbler by topping with biscuits. There are 15 other pie filling flavors available, too.

$22 per 32-ounce jar. Available at sweettreatscannery.com.

Explore More made in Georgia food products

Credit: Kayla MaDonna Credit: Kayla MaDonna

Pancake mix

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar can be found in Fayetteville and on Atlanta’s Cascade Road, where there’s a food truck as well as a store. A favorite menu item is Gocha Hawkins’ pancakes, and you can make them at home with her buttermilk and lemon pancake mixes. All you add is water, let the batter sit for 10 minutes, and after 3 minutes of cooking on a griddle or skillet, you’ve got hot pancakes.

$11.99 per 16-ounce buttermilk pancake mix, $13.96 per 16-ounce lemon pancake mix. Purchase at the restaurants or gochasbreakfastbar.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.