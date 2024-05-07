BreakingNews
STOCK UP

Stock Up: 3 treats that are easy to make

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
30 minutes ago

These Georgia products make it quick and easy to put food on your table.

Cookie mix

Sue Jones started Atlanta-based Curly Sue’s Cookies by taking her freshly baked cookies to local farmers markets. For those who wanted cookies fresh out of their own ovens, she started a line of boxed cookie mixes and then frozen cookie dough. The mixes are available in four varieties: sugar cookie, espresso chocolate chip, yin yang (both white chocolate and dark chocolate chunks) and milk chocolate sugar buzz with toffee pieces. All you have to do is add a stick of butter and one egg. Some of our testers baked the cookies right after making up the dough, while others froze the dough, so they could bake just a few at a time.

$10.99-$11.99 per 24-ounce box, $28.99 per three-box set. Available at curlysuescookies.com.

ExploreMore must-buy food products
Blueberry lavender pie filling

Lavender is trendy in the kitchen, but that’s not news to Wendy Gambino of Sweet Treat Cannery in Springfield, where the taste of lavender is combined with blueberries for a prepared pie filling. It’s such a great combination that the filling was a finalist in the 2023 University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition. Everything you need is in the jar. Just pour the contents into a 10-inch pastry pie shell and bake. Or, you can go rogue and turn the pie filling into cobbler by topping with biscuits. There are 15 other pie filling flavors available, too.

$22 per 32-ounce jar. Available at sweettreatscannery.com.

ExploreMore made in Georgia food products
Pancake mix

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar can be found in Fayetteville and on Atlanta’s Cascade Road, where there’s a food truck as well as a store. A favorite menu item is Gocha Hawkins’ pancakes, and you can make them at home with her buttermilk and lemon pancake mixes. All you add is water, let the batter sit for 10 minutes, and after 3 minutes of cooking on a griddle or skillet, you’ve got hot pancakes.

$11.99 per 16-ounce buttermilk pancake mix, $13.96 per 16-ounce lemon pancake mix. Purchase at the restaurants or gochasbreakfastbar.com.

